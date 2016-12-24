The Cracker Barrel: A sufficiency of goosebumps

At the same time, the miniscule muscles that are contracting cause a bunching of the skin surrounding the hairs, which is what causes the "bumps" in goosebumps.

This is the body's way of preserving its own heat. By causing the hair to stand up and the skin to bunch, heat loss is reduced. Shivering, which often accompanies goosebumps, is a further involuntary response to cold, and helps generate additional heat.

Interestingly, the same bodily reactions may be triggered by intense emotions. We often describe feeling our hair standing on end when we're frightened or in awe. In an extremely stressful situation, our bodies employ the fight-or-flight response.

As the body prepares itself for either fighting or running, the sympathetic nervous system floods the blood with adrenaline (epinephrine), a hormone that speeds up heart rate, metabolism and body temperature, and triggers the piloerection reflex, which causes the hair follicle muscles to contract, forcing the hair to stand up.

Some researchers have theorized - at least in the case of creatures with plenty of feathers or fur - that such a reaction might make one look larger and hence more fearsome.

The emotion of awe is often described as the experience of encountering something so vast - in size, skill, beauty, intensity, etc. - that we struggle to comprehend it. The Grand Canyon might inspire awe, as might the grace of an Olympic gymnast, or the shock of an explosion, or the birth of a child.

Though the source of awe might be terrestrial, its outcome might prove spiritual. In an article in the latest Atlantic magazine, author Matthew Hutson reports that in one study, "awe reduced belief in science among religious people," while for the nonreligious, "awe increased belief in evolution as an orderly versus random process."

Hutson also writes that, as vastness expands our worldview, it shrinks our ego. "Awe makes spiritual and religious people feel a greater sense of oneness with others. And this oneness can make us nicer: researchers found that inducing awe - say, by having people stand in a grove of tall trees - increased generosity, in part by stoking 'feelings of a small self.'

"Awe also shapes our sense of time. One series of studies found that awe made time feel more plentiful, which increased life satisfaction, willingness to donate time to charity, and preferences for experiences over material products."

Much of which sounds like the feelings we're apt to have on a bright, sunny morning in winter, with sparkles of light on the snow and the tang of woodsmoke in the air. As animals, we react physically to awe.

As Hutson reports, "When people logged their goosebumps, awe was the second-most-common cause. (The first was being cold.)"

So maybe we who live in a chilly part of the world are doubly blessed. In any event, we definitely have a sufficiency of goosebumps.

Collections of Craig Nagel's columns are available at CraigNagelBooks.com