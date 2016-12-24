Vogt's Notes: Family traditions change

All that's left is to ponder the true meaning of the Christmas season and give thanks for family and friends we'll spend time with over the next several days.

For my family, holiday traditions are changing. That's made me reflect on Christmases past, and to realize that traditions have constantly evolved and changed.

I have nothing but fun memories of Christmas as a child. We were always on the move, piling into the station wagon for a many hours drive to my grandparents' house on Lake Michigan. Sometimes we'd spend Christmas Day traveling. No matter what time we arrived, we were always greeted with more hugs and kisses than you can count from Nanny and Grandpa, aunts, uncles and cousins.

There were presents and food and talent shows. It was always crazy and chaotic, and nothing short of a fun and memorable time with extended family.

I remember a couple of Christmases spent with my mom's sister's family - one at our home in Lakeville, and another when they visited us when we lived in Belgium. I can recall the cozy feeling of holing up in our bedroom with my sister and cousins to read books and watch TV all day long. And I remember a snowy walk to a church in England on Christmas Eve.

Another Christmas was spent in Moorhead, when my family came to me because I had to work Christmas Day. We celebrated our traditions at my apartment that year.

All my childhood memories evoke cozy, heart-warming images of time spent with family.

Then I met a boy and our holiday traditions started to change. His family gathered on Christmas Eve to celebrate, so for the past 24-plus years I have spent most Christmas Eves with my husband's family.

Then my stepson met a girl, and they have a house of their own. Our traditions evolved to spending Christmas mornings with them.

A most recent development involves my 21-year-old daughter. Yes, she met a boy. And now I have to share her for Christmas. It isn't easy. For the first time, I possibly have an understanding of how my parents may have felt during those first Christmas holidays when I didn't come home on Christmas Eve.

It will be different this year, but we'll still gather with family and we'll still have fun as we celebrate Christmas. We'll make it work, and we'll create new traditions in the process that may or may not stick through the years.

Our traditions will continue to evolve and change, but as long as we all get together at some point to celebrate Christmas' true meaning, that's all that matters.

Merry Christmas. I hope you all enjoy time spent with your own families.