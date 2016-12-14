Grim's Tales: A tale of two outrages

Imagine my surprise when we got shamed by two readers recently as a result of a school-submitted project pertaining to Thanksgiving.

We recently published instructions by young children for the preparation of Thanksgiving turkeys. I enjoyed them very much. They included such strange suggestions as "fishing" for turkeys, and giving turkey feathers plucked off the wild turkeys to domestic turkeys that "shed their clothes."

I laughed quite a bit. We had a reader who didn't.

A letter to the editor went so far as to draw comparisons between these children and "serial killers, psychopaths, etc." Now, I can understand that one or two of these letters included statements that would certainly seem gruesome, but I think to focus on those statements is a mistake.

I wouldn't take the less delicate descriptions seriously for the same reason I wouldn't follow their cooking instructions. These writers are preschoolers and kindergartners. They have never cooked a turkey, and they have never hunted. It is all made up.

This school is in Backus. I'm from Backus, and I can tell you what it is like growing up there. You look up to your father and you don't let him go anywhere without you, so you run errands with him. These errands consist of sitting in a loud pickup truck with your manual labor working, hunter of a father until you get to one destination. There, you awkwardly alternate between entertaining yourself and listening to your father and some grizzled older version of himself boast about hunting, fishing and work in the most macho, boastful way possible.

In reality, they are basically fishing stories.

This is where kids first learn to socialize. These kids aren't cruel, future serial killers. They are new communicators. They are just learning to write, they are just learning what's acceptable in public conversation. They are trying to talk macho like their dads, but they don't hunt and they don't work so they make things up.

The only proof of this concept you need is to realize that the instructions these kids give don't make any sense in the real world. If you have ever hunted or farmed birds, then this is even more true. Most of these instructions aren't even possible, much less realistic.

I'm more offended at the inclusion of ketchup (the only part that these kids have ever done) in these turkey recipes than I am at the supposed cruelty. If I were offended by how "cruel" these kids are, then I would have to be offended at them encouraging salmonella poisoning by cooking a bird for 14 minutes.

I'm honestly surprised that I have reason to write this, but you should not take any instructions seriously if they tell you to cook a turkey in the dark (why in the dark?) for 90 or 70 years. These kids don't know what they are talking about, and that's what makes it funny. It's "Kids say the darndest things: Thanksgiving edition!"

I respect the opinion of the letter writer, but I disagree. I know we have readers who disagree too. We had one who called us a "garbage newspaper" and swore to never read our newspaper again because we didn't censor the letter writer by throwing the letter out.

It is worth mentioning that publication in a newspaper does not constitute agreement. We have guidelines that apply to all letters to the editor and columns (including the one I write now), regardless of political parties or opinions. If the writers meet those guidelines, we publish them.

We publish every letter that meets those guidelines (almost every letter we get meets those guidelines and sometimes that means not publishing news stories that we spent time writing ourselves because of lack of space). Not doing so would be censorship, and our dedication to standing by those guidelines in our publication (even in cases where we disagree with the letter) makes me proud to work for the newspaper.

It's one thing to say you can't use profanity, but a newspaper censoring something based only on opinion is a scary thing.