Faith: Our true home

In the wake of my daughter Maria's death, I have once again found my true home in the Body of Christ.

We have been loved by the Body of Christ in our local congregation. I love our church. They have loved us well. Our church has allowed us to grieve. They have been present when we have needed them and given us space when we needed to be alone. They have allowed me to step back from my role as a pastor in order to be a husband, a father and a mourner. Our church has generously given to us, loved us and walked with us.

We have been loved by the Body of Christ from around the globe. We have received cards, gifts and messages from friends in Brazil, Bangladesh, China, Africa and to the ends of the earth.

Countless strangers have contacted us to say that they are praying for our family. Protestant and Catholic, white and black, rich and poor, the one universal church that knows no borders, unites all races, and gives hope to all who trust in its Head, has loved us well.

We have been loved by the Body of Christ in the flesh. The individuals who have sacrificed for us and touched us in our grief are far too many to name. I think of my friend who called in the middle of the night when Maria died. He just stayed on the phone with me. I couldn't sleep. He was there. For the weeks and months that followed, he would regularly come over just to walk with me. And listen. He has truly been a friend who "sticks closer than a brother."

I think of my friend who was on vacation when Maria died but called me at 5 a.m. that morning. I desperately needed to talk with him. And he called. He was there.

I think of new friends who have also lost. They showed up that next day and held us. And wept with us. They've been holding us and weeping with us ever since.

I think of the precious couple who came to live with us that week. When Jill's mom (recovering from cancer treatments) became sick and couldn't stay with us, they became grandpa and grandma to our kids. They took care of our children when we couldn't take care of ourselves.

These are just a few of the people who were the Body of Christ to us in the flesh those first few days. There are so many more who have continued to lovingly walk with us in our grief.

The Christmas season can be a very difficult time. It can be lonely. It can make grief difficult to bear. If you are alone and grieving, know that there is a home where you belong. There is a community that will love you and walk with you.

Today I am so grateful for the Body of Christ.