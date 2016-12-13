Cheesehead Chatter: Figuring out Christmas

As I grew up though, the gifts became less important. Christmas, for me, started to become more about who I spent it with rather than how I spent it.

Now as an adult, I still get joy out of listening to Christmas music and seeing brightly colored lights everywhere, but the actual holiday doesn't seem to have as much of an impact on me as it used to.

This year, for instance, I looked forward to Thanksgiving more than I'm looking forward to Dec. 25, simply because my whole immediate family gathered for turkey day, but we won't all be together for Christmas because of distance.

Among my parents, three siblings and I, we span three states and don't all get to be together often. Thanksgiving this year was the first time that happened in almost two years, and it was the first time I got to see my young nephews in many months.

Going back to my hometown and seeing all the bedrooms in my parents' house full and having three little kids running around was pure joy. That was the best weekend I've had in a long time.

The older I get, the more I start to think about what the holidays really mean rather than what society makes them out to be.

I grew up in a devout Catholic household, so I learned from a young age that Christmas meant celebrating the birth of Jesus, Easter was a time to recognize His ultimate sacrifice, and Thanksgiving meant being thankful for God's blessings.

In recent years - especially this year as I'm on my own for the first time - those themes have become increasingly prominent in my mind. Yes, I still color eggs for Easter, eat turkey on Thanksgiving and buy presents to put under the tree at Christmas, but those things aren't as important as they used to be. I think I do them more out of habit than desire.

All I seem to really care about now is seeing my family and making sure I understand the true meanings of the holidays. I've always known those true meanings, but I haven't always thought about them carefully. This year I'm trying to keep those ideas in the front of my mind as I celebrate.

Along with recalling why I'm celebrating, seeing my family has become the most important part of holidays, especially this year.

My extended family has said goodbye to three members in the last four months. And this month we remember two more who passed during previous Decembers. It's not an easy time for us, but this year it's so important to be together and celebrate the fact that we have each other.

So this year, while I still find myself singing along to holiday tunes and marvelling at the beauty of my decorated tree, I'm also taking time to remember why I celebrate Christmas in the first place and why I should value the time spent with my loved ones.

I encourage you to do the same, no matter what your faith or how you celebrate.