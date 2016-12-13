From the Lefthand Corner: Our globe is getting warmer

Our Earth is getting warmer.

The ones who know the most about our warming are warning that it is dangerously so, that with our melting arctics, our sea levels are rising toward a point that will threaten coastal areas in the not too distant future.

Worldwide, we've done what comes naturally and propagated lots more people. Over the past few thousand years we've crowded toward our seashores. That has been the pattern of every continent, as inhabitants urbanized toward the coastlines that provided the weather, topography and harbors to facilitate water transportation and commerce.

Our recent (hundreds of years) history emphasizes the bravery and innovation of those who paddled and rowed and sailed and barged and motored (and now "nuclear") across our vast and varied waterways.

We have harbors, dikes and breakwaters, and dockage and houses on stilts to keep coastal inhabitants safe from present level waters. They all may prove to be of little use and protection if we keep altering our environment and melting arctic ice.

According to our National Weather Service, we've just finished our second warmest November in recorded history in Brainerd and Duluth, and warmest since 1899. July was the warmest it's been in 136 years. September was the warmest ever recorded in Duluth.

More notably, on a global basis, we have experienced 14 of our warmest 15 years in the last 16 plus years.

I was pleasantly surprised to note and read a recent feature column by the religion writer for the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The headline was, "Douglas Preaches On Climate Change." It featured one of, if not the best known, Minnesota meteorologists, Paul Douglas, who has been known for 30-plus years as a weatherman for newspaper, radio and television, and as a writer, author, speaker and repeat guest on PBS.

The Star Tribune column said that while well-known for weather reporting with a droll sense of humor, that he is "dead serious in a lesser-known side of his life, namely as an evangelical Christian sounding the reality of climate change."

Douglas holds that, "climate change is irrefutable," and follows that, "it is a Christian obligation to care for God's Creation." He hopes a book, co-authored by Rev. Mitch Hescox, will help bring an end to the "skeptical evangelicals who view global warming as a hoax to grow big government." (Sound like anyone you've heard a lot from lately?)

"Being open to data, facts and science doesn't make you a liberal," Douglas writes, "it makes you literate. It means you favor data, facts and evidence over conspiracy theories, manufactured misinformation and cherry-picked industry spins."

Douglas figured, "if people didn't want to hear from scientists, maybe they'd listen to a minister and a meteorologist."

Douglas states their goal was to frame their book, "Caring for Creation," in a way that resonates with people's spiritual lives. He contends that it is consistently "pro-life" as it protects children from illnesses, from "autism to asthma," and is designed to help protect "all life on Earth." Galen Carey, a vice president of the National Association of Evangelicals, concludes that the book "is a must read for any Christian seeking to be consistently pro-life."

Douglas and his writing cohort are not expecting any overnight miracles to change the tide of our overall attitudes and actions (and lack thereof) on global warming. They recognize that they are not in a sprint. It will be a marathon.

Speaking of another era, when our populace was debunking science, Louis Pasteur was apropos in saying, "A little science estranges men from God; much science leads them back to him."

More and more of our people are allowing propaganda and fabrication to cause opinions to be formed. The latest George Bush wasn't lying when he commented that if you communicate a lie seven times it becomes a truth to the beholder. Constant repetition of the unfounded creates a climate of belief based upon rubbish.

Douglas and Hescox do hope that their book will open a door to less polarizing conversation on the subject matter.

I hope so too. Our globe is getting warmer!