Shopping small was what all of us farm kids did when Christmas time came around. The pay scale wasn't great on those Iowa acres, and our work was generously rewarded with great room and board accommodations.

But, when Christmas came around each year, somehow each of my brothers and sisters received some spending money to be used to purchase gifts for the family.

We perused the Sears and Montgomery Ward catalogs when they arrived in the RFD mailbox in early fall, dreaming of being able to purchase some of the larger items. But reality hit us in the face when we looked at the money we had in our hands and what we would be able to buy with it. There usually was a great divide in what could be and what would be.

So, we shopped small. Five dollars doesn't buy much when spread among eight people.

Neptune was a small country store two miles from our farmhouse. The store was owned and operated by the Greenwalts - Herb and Clara - and it covered a multitude of needs for the farm community.

The couple lived in a house adjacent to the store, and more than once a knock was heard on Herb and Clara's door after the store had closed or before it opened. Some farmer or farm wife no doubt forgot to pick up a bag of feed or five pounds of sugar. One of the two owners would plod down the sidewalk to the store, no doubt murmuring under their breath, but doing it with a half smile on their face.

So it was one year that I decided to spend my $5 at Neptune, thus saving a shopping trip to the nearest big town, LeMars. I found shopping in a big town a tiring experience.

I explained my shopping needs and the money I had to spend to Herb and Clara and said I wanted to buy all my gifts there. I'm sure the $5 bill I held crunched in my hand impressed them to no end. But, they assured me that they could fill the bill.

Herb led me to the tobacco department and even though he wasn't supposed to do it, picked out a plug of Union Standard chewing tobacco for my granddad. Herb knew the brand Gramps used. Dad's gift ended up to be a box of waterproof matches. Good for lighting Dad's cigarettes in a rainstorm, Herb said.

Clara walked me over to the glass department. She picked out a small, brightly painted sugar bowl. "Ladies love these things!" Clara told me. "I know Millie will love it!" Done deal.

For each of my brothers and sisters the couple showed me the candy counter. "With what you have left, we'll mix up a bag of assorted candy and peanuts." I thought to myself that I couldn't go wrong with candy, and my total shopping was over in a half hour.

Clara carefully wrapped each gift, each with a different color of Christmas paper, tied a different colored ribbon and bow, and taped little "To:" name tags on each package. Customer service plus and done without some other shopper breathing down your neck.

So, you see, I've had my experience of "shopping small" at Neptune, and I still remember it as a great experience. Especially the personal and caring touch of Herb and Clara.

"Shopping small" is a favorite farm holiday memory.

See you next time. Okay?