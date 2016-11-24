From the Lefthand Corner: Thank you, God, for everything

This is an easy Thanksgiving column to write because I have so much to be thankful for. My first waking thoughts this morning were that I heard a howling wind as I lay in a warm, warm bed. I contemplated the time, and whether I had to get up and "brave the elements" to drive my grandson to school as I had promised.

I dressed in warm clothes and walked out to a warm living area. The almost new heating stove had a bed of coals that, with a little wood and a little encouragement, turned to the flames that I like to watch through the stove's large glass door.

Despite the wind and snow, the phones and TV were working, so I quickly learned that school was closed, and I'd get to spend the day with a grandson I hadn't seen for awhile.

It's always fun to be safely inside, when the weather is really bad outside. It's also fun to be weathered in for a while, when you don't have to be anywhere else, or have to worry about getting food or supplies. The woodbox is full, and so are the refrigerator, freezer and food cupboards.

It is comforting to know and be thankful for nearby helpful family and neighbors who surround me in almost every direction

As I sip a second cup of coffee and contemplate breakfast, I'm very thankful for reasonably good health. I'm thankful that my old body, with just a few aches and pains, still allows - albeit limited - participation in most of the things I like to do.

Now it's afternoon, and I'm thankful that the mini blizzard isn't worse and shows signs of diminishing. The power is not out. Fortunately, the TV and radio are still working. Unfortunately, the computer, with its litany of emails, is also. The phone is still working, but is thankfully quite silent.

I'm thankful for the old four-wheel Ford pickup sitting out in the yard. It could quite likely plow its way out to the county road, if need be. But, I have the easy option of waiting for the neighbor with the plow.

The meeting for tonight will either be postponed by now, or they will continue quite well without me. I'll be forgiven for not venturing out in such inclement weather, in consideration of my old age.

Hopefully, on or about the day you read this, you'll be giving thanks as you sit down at a festive table laden with good food, and encircled with close family and friends. I'm looking forward to doing just that on Thursday.

Meanwhile, and after, let us give thanks every day, all day, for the day that we have been allowed to have, and all that we are able to do.

Thank you, God, for everything.