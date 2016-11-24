Bruer's Blog: 8 things that 'get me up in the morning'

With our busy and stressful lives and all the negativity that has been going on lately in life, it is hard to get our heads wrapped around and focus on the good things, the positive things, the things that make you get out of bed in the morning.

It's easy to take those things for granted throughout the year. Now, Thanksgiving is here, and like most we celebrate with family and express all that we are thankful for. But why just be thankful on Thanksgiving?

Recently I took part in the Lifestyle Change Class sponsored by Crow Wing Energized. One thing I took away from this class was a way to cope with negative thoughts. Our lifestyle coach had us each write a list of things we are thankful for, things we have done that we feel proud of or things that make us feel happy.

It's easy to get wrapped up in negativity, so whenever you feel yourself being negative, stressed or unhappy, you are supposed to pull out the list and reflect on that which "gets you up in the morning."

Here is a portion of my list (in no particular order):

1. Family

Like many, family is important to me. I always look forward to meeting for the holidays or for a special occasion. My cousins were my first friends, and I'm happy that we still are pretty close as adults.

Food is typically the main attraction when it comes to family get-togethers: breakfast, brunch, a mid-morning snack, lunch, a mid-afternoon snack, supper, dessert and leftovers for a midnight snack. Or so it seems like this is our eating schedule when we are together.

2. Roof over my head

I have a place to live; what more could I ask for? It may not be the log house on a lake that is my dream, and I may not have all of the high quality furniture, appliances or other materialistic items that people purchase. But I'm warm and safe. There are other people who would do anything to have what I have, and for that I am thankful for my little place.

3. Job

I have been a college grad for almost three years now. Finding a career after college was not as easy as everyone had said it would be. Experience is something that many places take seriously and that I did not have. Interviewing is stressful, and those curveball questions are hard. Having a job is something I am very thankful for.

4. Friends

Friends bring so much more happiness and joy into your life. I've noticed as you get older, people come in and out of your life. I've very grateful for those who have stuck with me.

5. Food

What's your favorite hobby? I would like to say eating is my favorite hobby, but I think it's probably frowned upon. I'm glad food exists.

6. Health

I'm very grateful that my family and friends have stayed healthy. My grandmother was diagnosed with cancer and has been in remission for almost two years. My sister had an emergency cesarean section two years ago and delivered my niece, Nora, early. She weighed 3 pounds and spent almost a full month in the neonatal intensive care unit. I'm very fortunate for my health as well.

7. Graduated

I made it through elementary school, high school and college and still managed to be involved in activities and keep up on my grades. Studying wasn't my favorite; and let's be honest, neither were teachers' lectures during class. But I did it without quitting.

8. Tomorrow

If all else fails, there is always tomorrow. There is this saying, "If you have one bad day, don't make it seem like you have a bad life. Start again tomorrow."

It's easy to be negative, to worry and to be stressed, but like Philippians says, "Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God's peace which exceeds anything we can understand."

Write your list and reflect on all of the positive things in your life on more than just one occasion. Things could be worse. Hopefully, it helps to turn your thoughts and feelings and make you feel more rejuvenated about life.

Hopefully it makes you more excited to get up in the morning.