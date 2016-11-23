Vogt's Notes: Reviewing rules of road is always a smart move

I've received this heart-wrenching phone call twice. Both times I was in the kitchen. Both times my husband wasn't home. Both times the call came from our oldest daughter. Both times I had to have her repeat what she was saying through sobs so I could understand her.

Best of all, both times she was not hurt, nor was anyone else. Though she's nearly destroyed two cars and now one deer, I'm beyond thankful that she and others were OK.

Though neither car accident was caused by distracted driving, it's always a good time to review those rules of the road, especially with young drivers and especially as navigating the road becomes even trickier when Mother Nature throws ice and snow at us.

One of my greatest fears flares up every time one of my kids hits the road. Every time one heads out the door and every time we end one of our frequent phone conversations, without fail we say, "Love you," and I always tack on, "Drive carefully and watch for deer."

The following information came in a recent email regarding teen driving. While it applies to inexperienced drivers, I think it's worth review by veteran drivers as well.

First, the news release said parents don't prepare their teens to drive as well as they did a decade ago, and parents often set a bad example through their own behaviors. (How many times have I reminded my husband to signal his turn, especially when teen drivers were in the car!?)

Not surprisingly, driving instructors revealed the following top three mistakes teens make when learning to drive, according to the news release:

• Speeding: Traveling over posted speed limits or too fast for road conditions.

• Distraction: Interacting with a cell phone, talking with passengers or looking at other objects in the vehicle.

• Poor visual scanning: Driving with tunnel vision and not properly scanning the road for risks or hazards.

AAA recommends parents stay actively involved in coaching their teens through the learning-to-drive process by:

• Having conversations early and often about the dangers of speeding and distraction.

• Taking the time to practice driving with their teens in varying conditions.

• Adopting a Parent-Teen Driving Agreement that takes the learning to drive process in stages and sets family rules for the road.

• Setting a good example by minimizing distractions and not speeding when driving.

These are all lessons we've preached to our young drivers. As they've become more experienced behind the wheel, I still believe it's important to reiterate these important safety rules, and I'll continue to do so.

They've heard me say, "Drive carefully and watch for deer" countless times, but I won't stop saying it. I don't want to receive another call from a sobbing daughter who's been involved in a car accident.