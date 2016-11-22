The Last Windrow: Forest provides educational experience

But just a day before I wrote this column I was sitting in the crotch of three huge red oak trees waiting to ambush a wayward buck whitetail deer. You find a way to quietly pass the time while waiting for a deer, and so it was with me.

One of the sidelights to this extreme lesson in patience was watching a gray squirrel getting ready for winter. Did it know that the next day would bring blizzard conditions that would cover its food supply until next April? This squirrel evidently did because there was a nervousness about it as it scurried here and there across the forest floor.

First it found a bundle of oak leaves, tightly packed. Although there was no doubt that thousands of such oak leaf clusters were spread under these oaks, the squirrel chose just this bunch. I watched as the squirrel picked up the cluster, climbed to the highest point of the forest and danced and bounced from branch to branch until it found the tree where it had been storing a number of other such leaf packets. The oak leaves were duly installed inside the nest or food warehouse and the squirrel was soon back on the ground at work.

It struck me that the energy of that squirrel and others is to be admired. We all know all the stories about how innovative squirrels can be. There are industries that were created just for the purpose of foiling a squirrel's forays to backyard bird feeders.

My dad spent the better part of his latter years trying to outsmart squirrels only to find his efforts blunted by a squirrel that found a way to disarm the barriers to the feeder. Once in awhile Dad relented to the .22 Remington rifle, but he soon figured out that didn't work either. He finally threw in the towel.

Literally, he threw a towel at a squirrel that had just raided the bird feeder outside the kitchen window. That was that.

Squirrels are persistent. Like a door-to-door vacuum cleaner salesperson, squirrels don't take the word "no" very well. They always seem to find a way around any obstacle, and maybe the next yard will produce an unwary victim who thinks no dumb, ignorant squirrel will dare enter their new, scientifically designed bird feeder.

Squirrels tend to look before they leap. The squirrel I wrote about earlier took its life in its hands as it cast an eye to the next high limb that it wanted to jump to. This squirrel backed up three times before deciding that the risk was worth the reward, and I watched as it leaped, caught a thin branch with one claw and managed to right itself and continue to the nest with its prize.

Squirrels know they need to stow some reserves for the winter. Long before the snow of last week hit, this squirrel had buried thousands of acorns, tree buds and seeds beneath the earth and only the squirrel knew where they would be in the middle of January. The squirrel didn't need a financial planner or Social Security administrator to help it know that it needed enough to get it through this phase of life.

As I sat there awaiting the deer that never showed up, the squirrel gave me hope that we humans might somehow have a chance at surviving to a decent old age. If a squirrel can do it while avoiding a predator's jaws, while weathering extreme weather and all the while keeping a sunny disposition, well then we have a chance too.

One can learn a lot from the squirrel. You learn a lot while just sitting in the forest with nothing to bother you except watching a gray squirrel on the ground.

See you next time. Okay?