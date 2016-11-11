The Cracker Barrel: After the storm

And win we did - one of the infrequent times I can remember that happening. Instead, as every Cubs fan knows, the normal pattern was for the team to snatch heart-breaking defeat from the jaws of near-certain victory over and over and over again. If, in spring, the team showed hints of excellence, you could bank on the fact that certain key players would be sold or traded before the All-Star break.

The most notable exception to that pattern was Ernie Banks, upon whose willing shoulders thousands of thankful fans annually piled their desperate hopes, only to see them slide off into the swamp of despond by the end of the season.

From those boyhood years came two entwined lessons: Never raise your hopes too high; and when they're finally dashed, learn to wait til next year. Thus did countless Cubs fans learn to endure in a disappointing world.

But this year it was different. This year, for the first time since 1945, the Chicago Cubs played in the World Series - and for the first time since 1908, they were victorious!

This year, even for me, a recovering Cubs fan who years ago refocused his affections onto the Twins, the lessons of a lifetime went down the drain in a swirl of champagne. Hearts hammering, voices hoarse, shoulders sore from the pounding of fellow celebrants, Cubs fans emerged last Wednesday morning (Nov. 2) into a changed world.

For many, I'm sure, it felt like coming out of hiding after a big storm. After all the ruckus, is the neighbor's house still standing? What about the old oak up on the hill? Is the chimney OK? Are we missing any roof shingles?

Now, a week later, another storm is presumably over. (I say presumably because I'm writing this on the Sunday before Election Day.) By now most of the votes have been tabulated and probable winners declared. And all of us - not just Cubs fans - have emerged to a landscape at once storm-tossed and yet recognizable.

Some of us are rejoicing. Others are in mourning. The politically intense among us will be fearing the end of the world.

But most of us will take the results in stride and move on with our lives, believing that the country will survive and that, no matter who's in charge, death and taxes will not have been abolished.

Decades of life as a Cubs fan taught me the importance of remaining hopeful. Sure, it's important to win, whether on the ball field or in the political arena. But I truly believe it's more important to focus on the joy of living and to keep foremost in mind the quote so popular when I was a young man: "Life is a mystery to be lived, not a problem to be solved."

Believe it.

