Director's Notes: Honoring our veterans

I want to extend my personal thanks to all of the local businesses and parent volunteers who stepped up on a very dreary day to support our kids with candy, costumes and trunk-or-treat goodies during our annual parade.

It was very gratifying to me to receive a wonderful compliment from a retired educator out of the metro area who witnessed our event. The compliment was flavored with a little bit of sadness over the fact that not many schools are able to participate in a community-wide event such as this, and it warmed my heart to hear his kind words.

You see, beyond the costumes, parade and candy, this is an important reminder of a key component of our mission statement, which involves community engagement. Our school is a big part of this community, and for our students to be able to visit the local businesses, even with something as simple as a parade, we allow ourselves the opportunity to connect on a different level.

The month of November has also been designated as a time to recognize, honor and thank all of the veterans who have served our country over the years. We can never forget nor can we adequately say thank you to those who gave their lives, suffered serious injury or took time away from family to serve us.

The best we can do is to say thank you and to choose to live our lives in a way that honors those sacrifices by doing our part to preserve this great country we call home.

Our students will be participating in a Veterans Day program at 12:30 p.m. on the 11th, and we would like to extend an open invitation to all veterans in our area to stop by and allow our students to honor you for your service.

Finally, November also brings one of our favorite fundraising events of the year - our annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for our PTO. This event will again be held at the Whitefish Lodge and Suites and will include a meal as well as silent and live auction items. The dinner is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Tickets are $6 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 4-11 and free for children under age 4. We hope to see you there!