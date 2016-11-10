A hardy deer hunter required a good dose of sunscreen on the nose after spending a Nov. 5 and 6 afternoon in a deer stand with a southerly exposure. Deer hunters clad in their normal Woollys were seen sweating as they trudged back to the noon campfires. The woods were littered with castoff heavy clothing.

Even if you don't believe in global warming, you have to admit that this last weekend was one for the books. Not since 1975 do I remember an opening weekend of deer season to call for T-shirts and unlined caps. Yes, there was a year back then that rivaled this one. But 1975 was a long time ago.

Word has it that even the deer around here were seen toting sun shade umbrellas to the swamps where they evidently spent most of their day. And, why wouldn't they? Even bucks in rut have some sense.

Chasing a lovely doe through the woods in 70-degree heat can do a guy in! Better wait until the sun goes down and the temps cool enough to allow a romantic foray into the bush.

Our group of hunters dug out our heavy clothing a month ago in anticipation of again surviving the rigors of deer hunting. Over the years, no expense was too great to cover ourselves in insulated underwear, wool socks, insulated boots and electric hand warmers.

None of these items was needed this past weekend. Except for the early morning, hunters laid back in their deer shelters and snoozed half the day away.

Oh, there were deer around. Our group managed to tally three whitetails during the weekend, and a number of us had deer saunter by our stands, me being one of them. A large, mature doe and a yearly doe came out of the woods directly in front of me.

With no doe permit, I enjoyed watching the two as they passed my tree stand in the late morning heat. Both of the deer had their mouths open and were panting, evidently overheated. No doubt they were headed for the swamp and the cool water that awaited them along with many of their kin.

I heard frogs croaking, bees buzzing, mosquitoes hovering and even a robin chirping a fond farewell this past weekend of deer season opener.

Next year I'd bet there might just be a run on blaze orange flip flops, tank tops and sunscreen in blaze orange bottles.

It was a different deer opener, and I've yet to fill my tag. I'm now digging into my clothing stash to find anything with vented, summertime fabric in blaze orange. Tough to find.

See you next time. Okay?