As I See It: It's all about leadership and trust

Of course, that short period of time might not be enough for some, and anything mandatory would be too much for many whiners and crybabies. During that time they would hopefully be exposed to good leaders. Even if they were exposed to bad leaders, they would at least be able to recognize the traits of the bad ones.

And then they might not be swayed by impossible dreams, lofty promises, skin color or sex when voting for the next president.

Never in modern times has there been a more feckless leader in the White House who promised hope and change for the country. The change was all expended in support of socialist-type programs and the righting of perceived (and occasionally some actual) wrongs against racial minorities, groups with any number of sexual identity issues and problems, and one - and only one - religious group, Islam and Muslims.

Instead of unifying the country, he has managed to alienate everyone but die hard liberals, a lot of Democrats and anyone with their hands out to catch all the government bennies floating their way.

A few people are natural leaders, but for most of us leadership is an art and skills that must be learned through practice, trial and error, and by observing and trying to emulate the traits of the most effective leaders. The best leaders I knew never had to issue too many direct orders. They were able to persuade all of us with reason and logic as to why we were going to take on a task and how we were going to carry it out.

My compatriots and I were ready to follow many commanders we knew into the jaws of hell if that's what they asked us to do. You might ask why we would do that. I'll tell you.

Our leaders were concerned with everyone in their command. After the mission, the number one job of a commander was the welfare of every man and woman in the unit. They made sure we and our families felt welcome and valued. They were honest; they had integrity you could almost touch; and they molded us into a team that excelled in all we did. You could spot the pretenders in a nanosecond and no one was fooled by the glad handers and ones who had no skills or integrity and praised you to your face while sharpening the knife they were going to put in your back.

If I was in the White House and I couldn't find a way to work honestly and effectively with both political parties to do the things that need to be done to make this country a better place to live and work, I would flat resign. I would have been a failure.

We appear to be on the road to elect someone to the presidency who has more skeletons in her closet than all the anatomy departments in all the hospitals and universities in this country. Shall we elect someone who has demonstrated a lack of honesty and integrity for many, many years and who deflects legitimate questions with worn out claims of a vast right-wing conspiracy? Could we elect someone who claims to have all the people's interests at heart, but whose actions show a dramatic and direct animosity for those with whom she disagrees? Or most recently, will we elect one whose campaign staff reveals a disdain for Evangelicals and other Christians?

I don't know if any of us is facing the jaws of hell, but it certainly feels like something similar every time I contemplate what has happened to and within our country over the last eight years and what might follow for another four or eight if we elect another person who thinks they can lead this divided country by fiat instead of exercising some semblance of leadership.

I wouldn't follow the current president or his presumed, anointed successor into an ice cream parlor even if they were buying.

Well, that's the way I see it.