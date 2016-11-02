The Last Windrow: Deer hunting is about generations bonding

Minnesota's whitetail deer season is at our doorstep.

I carved the date of my first Minnesota deer hunting foray into our present hunting ground in the bark of a mature oak tree that held my hand-hewn stand. The date was 1975. I had hunted deer in Minnesota before, but not in the woods that surround my stand today.

These are special woods with areas that carry special names like Rutabaga Hill, the Seeburg Meadow, the Poplar Swamp, the Birch Ridge, the North Gate, the Gowdy Meadow and more. Each place had seen a hunter sit there over the years. There has been a rotation of hunters as some young come to this place while older hunters whose legs had become like lead decided to "sit this season out."

It is only right that there should be a turnover in hunters. I've learned that no deer stand is promised to any deer hunter forever. Today, my stand sits where Pete Hansen's stand stood for years. Pete has long left us, but the three trees that held his triangular stand are still there, and I think about Pete and his son, Dave, as I gaze across the brush to the spot where his stand stood.

Only a few rotted boards remain. Somehow I believe Pete is still sitting there, waiting for an unwitting buck to come ambling by on opening day.

Our group of hunters has changed over the years on this land. We now have young hunters in their teens accompanying us to the deer woods. They lend energy to our growing older group. They actually have some energy left at the end of a long day. The rest of we elders are happy to collapse into a deep slumber after opening day supper.

The governor will be in our parts of deer-land this year, I hear. He will no doubt propose a toast to this unofficial state of Minnesota holiday. It will probably be a relief from the election. A neighboring community will be hosting this festive event, and young and old will be present to officially commemorate the occasion.

In an editorial a few weeks ago a writer chastised bringing youngsters to such an event that celebrates a time-honored sport. The writer was from a national organization evidently opposed to any killing of a wild animal, or any animal, as a matter of fact. She thought it was terrible to introduce a young person to this sport that she said celebrates the killing of an animal.

I wondered if she had ever been to the killing floor of a packing house? At least the deer has more than an equal chance of escaping.

But with our increasingly urban society, thoughts such as hers are becoming more prominent. I doubt this person has seen the bonding that goes on within families and generations during deer hunting or any other outdoor hunting sport.

To her point, I do think that all the shooting sports shows on TV are overdone. I find no pleasure in advertising the taking of an animal.

Anyway, enough of that. I have taken my Winchester rifle down from its perch, restored the steps in the Nail Keg stand, talked the deer talk at the local coffee shop and sharpened my knife in hopes it might be used this year.

All that remains is climbing into my pickup, opening that creaking gate and bobbing my way through the darkness across the flowing creek and marching through the pre-dawn darkness to my stand, nearby Pete Hansen's former place in the wood.

In some ways, I think Pete is still there. Be careful.

See you next time. Okay?