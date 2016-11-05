Vogt's Notes: There's no excuse not to cast your vote

Have you done your part to be sure the best people are elected?

Assuming you've educated yourself on the candidates for all offices on your ballot, it's never been easier to vote. You don't even have to wait until election day - Tuesday, Nov. 8 - any more.

This is the second general election - the first presidential election - where voters don't need an excuse to vote by absentee ballot. Any voter can go to his or her county courthouse to mark a ballot.

In addition to regular weekly business hours, elections offices at the Crow Wing and Cass County Courthouses in Brainerd and Walker will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to allow voting by absentee ballot.

For those who choose to follow tradition and vote on election day - Tuesday, Nov. 8 - most polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. In Crow Wing County, the polls in Fairfield and Perry Lake townships will open at 10 a.m.

Deborah A. Erickson, Crow Wing County administrative services director, said by email that her office is seeing expected strong turnout for absentee voting.

"Crow Wing typically has a large number of absentee voters, and we planned that up to 20 percent of our voters would choose to vote prior to election day," she wrote. "The last couple of weeks have been growing significantly busier, but we've been pretty steady through the whole absentee period."

Sharon Anderson, Cass County auditor, said by email that absentee voting numbers look fairly consistent compared to past presidential election years.

"Even though we now have no-excuse absentee voting as of 2014, Cass County has always had a higher than average absentee turnout because we are home to a lot of 'snowbirds,' i.e., voters that leave for the winter months," Anderson wrote. "The pattern of past years is that we see the heaviest absentee voting during the last two weeks prior to election day. The pace has been steady. Many voters are taking advantage of the online absentee application option."

Based on past experience and this year's trends, Erickson expected strong in-person absentee voting to continue in the last week before election day.

"As more people make their decisions on which candidates they want to vote for, we will see an increase in the people coming in to vote," she said.

Absentee voting started 45 days before election day, on Friday, Sept. 23. Erickson said several people came in to vote that day in Crow Wing County. Anderson said Cass County also had voters as soon as it had ballots. More noteworthy, she wrote, were applications received during the first quarter of 2016, which are filled through the mail once ballots are available.

A new element with absentee voting began Tuesday, Nov. 1. Through election day, residents voting absentee in person can deposit their ballots directly into a ballot tabulator if they choose rather than go through the envelope process. The law allows counties to begin processing absentee ballots seven days before the election, Erickson wrote, and during the last legislative session that provision was modified to allow for more efficient processing, which allows the voters to directly cast their ballots.

For more information about in-person absentee voting, a complete list of absentee ballot locations, polling locations and polling place hours of operation, call 218-824-1051 or visit www.crowwing.us in Crow Wing County; call 218-547-7260 or visit www.co.cass.mn.us and click the "Elections/Voting" link in Cass County.

Or visit www.mnvotes.org.