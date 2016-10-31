Cracker Barrel: Creatures of the flame

The unfinished sentence "Homo sapiens are the only animal that ..." has been given a variety of endings, most of them having to do with mental or emotional qualities. We suffer. We reason. We use language. We use numbers. We make and use tools. We laugh. We are self-conscious. We are aware that someday we will die.

All of these faculties, fascinating as they are, have eventually fallen before a deepening understanding of the human brain and human behavior. Some cynics have instead proposed to put the answer thusly: "Humans are the only species that feels compelled to identify faculties that it alone possesses."

But a surprisingly sensible observation was put forth long ago by James Boswell, best-known for his diary and his biography of Samuel Johnson. Writing in 1773, Boswell called Homo sapiens "the cooking animal," observing that no other creature cooked food before eating it.

It now seems clear that Boswell was onto something. Based on observations of other primates of comparable size, the Harvard anthropologist and primatologist Richard Wrangham and four of his colleagues suggest that only the control of fire and the invention of cooking can account for the evolution of humans into the form they inhabit today.

Cooking, in effect, takes much of the work of digestion outside of the body, using the energy of fire in place of some of the energy of our bodies to break down complex carbohydrates and render proteins more digestible.

Wrangham estimates that before our ancestors learned to cook their food they would have had to devote fully half their waking hours simply to the act of chewing it. Because cooking enables us to ingest much greater amounts of energy, it may have made possible not only the shrinkage of big primate bellies and endless hours of chewing, but also the development of much larger brains in our species.

It could be argued that by freeing us from the need to feed constantly, cooking put our ancestors' minds on the path to things like philosophy and art and other aspects of higher culture, nudging them from being individual foragers who ate alone to becoming social creatures who share food and enjoy communal mealtimes.

Whatever the case, it's clear that there is no going back to an earlier way of living. "Humans are adapted to eating cooked food in the same essential way as cows are adapted to eating grass," says Wrangham. "We are cooks more than carnivores."

Cooking allows us to digest more of what we eat and to use less energy doing it. Since life itself is primarily about using and focusing energy, it's no wonder cooking played such an important role in determining who we are. What's amazing is that classical mythology and modern theorists both look into the flames of the cooking fire and find the same thing: the origins of our humanity.

