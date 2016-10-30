From the Lefthand Corner: Hopeful for a sea of C's

Another big "C" of government is compromise. If it is going to be good government, there must be compromise. Our own John Blatnik often emphasized that good government constituted the "art of the possible," which necessarily entails the "art of compromise."

That tells us all, even we lefties, that there has to be room for some conservative tendencies to bring about good government. The government is still us; those that participate.

So, back to the issue most before us, these last days of the 2016 campaign. It appears ever more likely that women will be foremost in electing our first woman president of the United States.

Minnesota's largest newspaper summed it up on Sunday with its Opinion front page endorsement, Hillary Clinton for President. It began, "In this distasteful election cycle, there is only one reasonable choice for stable leadership at a time when Americans yearn to move past gridlock and tackle long-standing problems with pragmatic solutions. Hillary Clinton is the Star Tribune Editorial Board's choice to become the next president of the United States."

The Star Trib acknowledged that she "is not without her failings, but when those weaknesses are considered against the towering flaws of her opponent, Donald J. Trump, Clinton clearly is the nation's best hope."

Her commitment to public service is bedrock-deep and has been evident throughout her life, the editorial says. She began in college, pushing its administration to enroll minority students. She started her legal career by leading the Children's Defense Fund in eradicating discrimination in southern private schools. As first lady of Arkansas, she fought for literacy, improved education standards and children's welfare.

"With formidable intellect, Clinton has a command of policy that is legendary, stemming from a lifetime of attention to detail, and from the studious nature so necessary to grasping the complexities a president faces," the editorial says.

Back in the 1990s, after Bill Clinton used up his honeymoon time pushing the questionable North American Free Trade Agreement, the more needed but difficult and demanding task of getting our nation dragged into a reasonable level of health care for all was pushed upon Hillary.

Back then most responsible Republicans acknowledged the need and participated in advocacy and joint authorship of a nationwide health care plan.

Unfortunately, the naysayers prevailed and in the process made Hillary the scapegoat.

"Opponents were savage, and the plan failed, triggering a furious backlash against her that, in a real sense, has never abated. But the nation also saw something about the grit and persistence of a woman who refused to give up," the editorial says. "Denied the whole loaf, she instead reached out to those who had lambasted her and worked toward a compromise that resulted in the Children's Health Insurance Program, which came to cover 8 million children."

Clinton is most aware that a lot will need to be done to afford, amend and improve (both as to cost and service) the morass of problems that now exist in health care.

Congress and legislative bodies have floundered for years in endless partisan posturing and brinkmanship, with resulting gridlock that has understandingly frustrated all Americans. Clinton has shown her willingness to work with opponents, the Star Tribune editorial says.

And then, there is Trump. Hopefully, this is the last column where there is any compulsion to write anything about Donald Trump, about whom far too much has already been written.

It appears that Trump's penchant for publicity is finally bringing about his own demise.

For too many months, Trump has successfully manipulated the media to his campaign advantage. The massive doses of mass media gave Trump great name identification, which is so crucial to election. It was name identification that more able Republican candidates could not buy.

Now, his basking in mass media excess that brought about temporary campaign success appears to be coming to an end. His trashing of the very same media that fed his campaign for free is reaping very welcome, justifiable and expectable negative results.

Enough! Enough! Enough! From now through Nov. 8. The women of America will elect our first woman president of the United States of America.