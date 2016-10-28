The Last Windrow: Seven decades and many learned lessons

Funny how I don't remember getting to the age when one must start to think of things like IRA spend-downs, Ibruprofen dosage, handrails near the steps and not straining something merely by bending over to pick up a stray nail in the driveway.

Gone are the days when I jumped from the ground to the back of my pickup truck with nary a wince. No more do I sprint behind a black Labrador dog as it chases the scent of a running pheasant through the high grass. Now I just hope the dog will jump the bird and it will unwittingly fly back over my head.

They say you get wiser with age. Native American chiefs normally were chosen for the wisdom they attained by surviving to an age when they couldn't run, ride a horse or shoot a gun. I take some solace in knowing that.

We're about to elect a president that will be among the oldest of our citizens to hold that post. Supposedly they have gained some smarts along the way. There is debate about that this year.

I'm thankful that I've reached this age at a time when medical technology has progressed to the point where we now have access to spare parts. I received a hip replacement three years ago that now enables me to walk more than 20 feet at a time. The pain of a bad hip will get your attention.

No doubt my hip joint was worn to a nub due to my extensive hunting and farm kid background. I remember my granddad walking with a cane in his late 80s. I'm sure he was suffering from a bad hip looking back at it, but there was little he could do about it.

I had my tonsils removed when I was 12. The last thing I remember seeing before going under from the ether was the surgeon flicking his cigar ashes into the sink. I don't think that would be allowed nowadays.

I've learned over my seven decades that it is better to be nice to people than to be mean. I've learned that you generally only get one good wife, one good dog and your kids are a blessing.

A person who has spent 70 years on this earth has seen many who left this world too early. If you make it through life's maze to this point you don't take many things for granted. Items that seemed important when you were 21 don't carry the same value as they used to. You learn that the only things you really value are your friends, family and community.

Hunting and fishing and anything outdoors is still important to me at this stage. Only, I don't go at it like a radical beast. It doesn't bother me as much now to get skunked fishing on the lake. I still enjoy sitting in the deerstand, but last year I let two doe pass my stand without pulling the trigger, even though I had a doe permit. That would not have happened 50 years ago.

I don't duck or goose hunt anymore. I miss it, but slugging my way through a muddy swamp would test my titanium hip joint. I now just enjoy watching the birds wing their way over our house's deck. They don't owe me anything.

I was listening to a song by Rodney Crowell just before I sat down to write this column. The song's title is "Earthbound." One of the phrases is "My life's been so sweet I can't stand it. I must admit I made out like a bandit."

Take a listen to that tune sometime and it kind of summarized my feeling as I blew those seven candles out on the top of the carrot cake my wife made for my birthday party.

It's been a blast, and as Mr. Crowell says in the song, "I might stick around."

See you next time. Okay?