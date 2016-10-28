Personally, I would prefer a sunny, 100-degree, clear, blue-sky day on the lake, but I do enjoy fall. I mean, who doesn't enjoy the whole idea of pumpkin spice everything?

With that being said, there are many upcoming events in the lakes area that one can pencil in to make sure to get the full experience.

1. Observation tower overlooking trees

What better way to experience the lakes area in the fall than to do it outdoors and capture the beauty of the trees and your surroundings. It may be too late as the leaves have already changed greatly, but an observation tower experience is one to arrange for your busy schedule.

The Pequot Lakes fire tower offers a wonderful hiking experience and a serene view. Other towers in the area are at Deep Portage Conservation Reserve in Hackensack and Kathio State Park in Onamia.

Besides pumpkin spice everything, the changing of the leaves has to be one of my favorite parts of fall, and it would be amazing to get to experience those spectacular views from above.

2. Picking out the perfect pumpkin

You can't go through the season of fall without carving a pumpkin. After all, it is tradition! Many retail shops offer pumpkins you can buy in stores, but there are also many local places as well.

Picking out the perfect frightful look for the face of your pumpkin is probably the most fun part of the experience. You may, like me, pick one that is out of your artistic level.

Last year, I attempted to do a Minion and it ended up looking like the purple McDonald's character, Grimace. This year, I think I'll attempt the standard jack-o'-lantern face and skip the expert level carvings.

3. Haunted house

A leisure hay ride and the sound of the chainsaw followed by loud shrieking screams means another thrill of this season - haunted houses. Crosslake Historic Log Village is putting on a Halloween show Friday and Saturday nights called the Haunted Village that is sure to thrill. Attend the Nisswa Fire Department's annual haunted barn on Saturday at the Zimmerman farm, or the haunted house across from the Pine River Library on Monday. There's also Haunted Hidden Hollows at Paul Bunyan Land in Brainerd.

And don't forget to check our Halloween Happenings on Page A4 for children's activities.

4. Raking leaves

Blisters, backaches and the desire to buy a leaf blower all are the emotions I experienced this year raking my yard for leaves. Weirdly, it was rather soothing to get outside in the brisk fall weather to tidy it up.

After finally raking most of the yard and getting the leaves into piles, I came home to see my neighbor using a leaf blower, which, in turn, made me scowl and think, "If those leaves blow on my side ..."

On a positive note, I do think it took him longer to finish. And halfway through his blower tinkered out, which made me giggle to myself in some sort of cockiness that I had my side done already.

5. Costume party

Perhaps, the best part of fall and October is the finale - Halloween - and the slew of costume parties that come along with it. I'm sure we will see plenty of Hillary and Trump costumes this year.

My guess for the most used Halloween costumes this year are: Hillary Clinton and/or Donald Trump, Harley Quinn, Ghostbusters, Pokemon, Superhero, Star Wars, clowns, Frozen, Jurassic World dinosaur and Prince.

There are a great number of Halloween costume parties in the area to attend. Check out the local Echoland Shopper for more information and upcoming parties.

There is definitely a lot to do in the fall, and our schedules are bound to get busier with the upcoming holiday season.

So for now, enjoy the pumpkin spice everything, the haunted houses and the thrill of picking out your Halloween costume as the cool, brisk fall days we enjoy are only going to get more frigid as the days pass.