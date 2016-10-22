There are a billion reasons to dislike them both, and that is a huge problem.

In this election season there hasn't been a month that wasn't impacted by some scandal regarding one or the other candidate. Yes, scandals are dug up with every presidential candidate, but I don't know if they've been this big, or this abundant. The fact that there is so much to dig up on both candidates is mind-boggling and worrisome.

In July, the New York Times said one-third of Republican voters were dissatisfied with Donald Trump and one-quarter of Democrats were dissatisfied with Hillary Clinton. Those numbers seem to have climbed since then with some polls finding over 40 percent dissatisfaction for the candidates from within their own parties, and another 40 percent of people saying they don't know who to vote for because neither would make a good president.

We are in a mess, and it was a mess a long time coming.

The fact of the matter is that our founding fathers disliked the concept of political parties vying for our votes like they do today, but even at that time there were two parties that dominated elections. Luckily, however, those parties shifted early on. There were Federalists and Democratic-Republicans, Whigs and Democrats and so-forth.

The third party was once a viable option, and one that produced one of the best presidents our country has ever seen. Abraham Lincoln was a third party candidate in a Republican Party very different from today. That was an important, history-defining moment in our country, one that is overdue and unlikely to happen again unless something big changes. And that starts with a mindset.

So many people are ready to select their candidate as the "lesser of two evils" because of the unlikelihood of a third party victory. That is how we got to where we are today. If you are so upset by our choices but still vote this way, you forfeit the right to complain about the two-party system because your vote supports it.

I think I know who will win this coming election and that person is not third party. I'm still going to vote third party. There are enough die-hard right and left wing folks who actually believe in their candidate instead of just deciding to vote against the one they hate. They don't need my dishonest vote, and without it, I bet the same candidate still wins. Maybe four years from now, my vote this year might make a difference.

The best case scenario from this terrible election is that a third party wins just enough votes to validate third parties in general. That is to say, if a third party wins enough votes that in four years, someone who is neither left or right might say, "So-and-so won how many votes? Maybe the right third party campaign can win."

That person then either chooses to run as third party or even just puts his or her effort into supporting a third party candidate before the primaries and all the way to the end, rather than just before the general election. Maybe then we can end up with another Lincoln.

The truth is, four years from now, we are going to do this all over again. It will be even more constricted. This November we know who the incumbent will be, and their party will almost certainly nominate them. The loser might run again and leave us in the same mess as today. Kanye West has already said he will run, and believe it or not, someone even worse than these three could very well enter the race.

You think this year's choices stink?

It's time for a third party. The two parties we have are stale, corrupt and unwilling to compromise.

I guess the other good possibilities are that absolute disgust in this election will force the two major parties to clean house, or that maybe this will create a greater need for reform in our voter system, both of which would be pretty excellent.

But for now, I'm going to put my vote behind a third party candidate. I'm not allowing a broken system to control how I cast my vote. That would be a waste to my constitutional right to vote, not just the vote itself.