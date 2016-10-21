The Last Windrow: The old trapper, the last season

His breed was fast disappearing, and although there are still those who practice the art of trapping, in my opinion it is a diminishing number.

I enjoyed hearing from a reader of that column who lived in Florida at the time. She wrote me the question, "Was that my dad you wrote about?" It was, and I told her that.

Over the years I've had a number of folks who have asked me to repeat that column, and so on this late October week when the north wind is becoming more noticeable and a few snowflakes have already been seen, I am re-submitting the column "The Old Trapper." I hope you don't mind.

The Old Trapper

The old trapper sliced his way through the thick hazel brush and diamond willow swale. Breathing heavily from dragging his traps and beaver hides, he found an old, half decayed white pine stump and sat down to catch his 82-year-old breath. The traps were heavy, and carrying three full size beaver pelts added to his burden.

Sleet could be heard pelting its way through the overhead canopy of birch and jack pine branches, and a raw northeast wind was foretelling a coming storm. The old trapper squinted into the wind and listened as the wind moved from one beaver pond to the next. He packed a new supply of tobacco into his worn black pipe.

A flock of late-staying mallards whistled its way into the flooded forest behind him and he could hear the hens quacking their approval of the nightly resting site. The drakes were quiet this time of year.

Beaver trapping had always been a way of life for the old man. Modern days didn't demand that he keep at it, but welfare wasn't his cup of tea. Standing in line, waiting for some uncaring person to give him a check went against his grain. Beaver trapping, though it was no longer as lucrative as in the past, still gave him his self-respect and maintained his dignity. That was important to him.

A pileated woodpecker came bouncing through the woods and stopped to knock holes in a dead poplar tree near the swamp. The old trapper never tired of watching the wildlife that frequented the same territory as he. He had watched otter, fisher, bobcat and even timberwolves playing and hunting in their natural environment. He wondered why people would even consider visiting a zoo when they could see the real thing right here.

He stared at his traps as he sat there. He knew that now many people were expressing their objections to his occupation. He wondered why? He had never wasted an animal and his knowledge of animals and trapping made him avoid making an animal suffer, if at all possible.

He always left some for seed, and in fact, there were many more beaver now than when he was a boy. It angered him to think that some so-called trappers had made a bad name for him. Had those who opposed his trade ever been in the woods? He wondered.

The wind was becoming stronger now and the sweat that had accumulated under his red plaid, wool mackinaw jacket and it was sending a chill down the old trapper's back. As he stood to throw the heavy conibear traps over his shoulder, he felt a sharp pain in his chest and he had to rest a bit before it subsided.

It was late fall and going into winter, and he wondered if he would be back here again. He breathed in a deep gusher of the heavy, fall-scented northern air and moved on toward the logging trail to the south.

It would be his last catch. There would be no more like him coming down this trail. An era was about to end. The forest was quiet, almost reverent as he walked the narrow trail out and away from the now faintly lighted beaver pond.

He was now an old trapper. This was his last season.

