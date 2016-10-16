From the Lefthand Corner: It has finally come to this

Last week, I was fortunate enough to escape to North Dakota for a fun 66th year of duck hunting. It was a great week of respite from TV, computer and cell phone. It was a memorable week, with enough ducks to hunt (and clean) and some solitude with time to enjoy the different scenery with the fabulous sunrises and sunsets.

Another source of enjoyment was the relaxed time to read and catch up on the local, regional and statewide newspapers.

Last Wednesday (Oct. 5) the Fargo Forum's opinion section featured a guest editorial by the former North Dakota Republican Party executive director Matthew Becker, who states, "Even putting aside Trump's misogyny, xenophobia, racism, birther-ism, and lack of a single policy position he hasn't reversed or lied about, his dangerous comments about nuclear weapons should be enough for anyone, including any Republican, to conclude he is entirely unfit for the presidency."

He continues, "With each passing week Trump has provided mountain upon mountain of stunning evidence that he would pose a grave danger to the United States as president."

Becker observes that, "since the 1940s the paramount of U.S. foreign policy has been to prevent nuclear proliferation. Either Trump is unaware of this, or he doesn't care."

Becker notes that, "This is not an ordinary election. This is not a matter of choosing the lesser of two evils, as many suggest. The most trusted voices in both parties have made it clear that any grievance against Hillary Clinton shrinks to insignificance when contrasted with the dangers of a Trump presidency."

He concludes, "Clinton is the only candidate rational enough to be trusted with nuclear codes. The choice for North Dakota Republicans should be clear."

I came home to the Friday (Oct. 7) fiasco that kicked the Trump implosion into high gear. Enough about that has been said by others, many others, Republican and Democrat alike. (One of the few bipartisan reactions of the whole campaign.)

On Sunday (Oct. 9), Minnesota's largest newspaper opened its expanded Editorial/Opinion section in big print, "DONALD TRUMP MUST LEAVE THE RACE."

"The news Friday of presidential candidate Donald Trump's vulgar view of women and his conceivably criminal activity toward them wasn't an October surprise, because it wasn't a surprise. This is the real Donald Trump, as evidenced repeatedly during the 16 months of attacks on Hispanics, Muslims, women, the disabled, women again, veterans, and women some more."

Sunday night (Oct. 9), we watched another non-definitive debate. It was largely repetition and regurgitation of what we've watched and heard too many times before.

We saw and heard a lot of outrageous re-runs and a few more outrageous comments by an outrageous man.

We saw and heard another determined, but cautious performance by a well-prepared woman, who appears to be "weathering the storm" in her planned pathway to the presidency.

Monday morning (Oct. 10), the Minneapolis newspaper opened its Editorial/Opinion page with well-respected, Republican-appointed Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Anderson stating, "This lifelong Republican is voting for Clinton."

Justice Anderson starts, "I will vote for Hillary Clinton. This is the first time I have publicly endorsed a Democrat for president. My Republican roots date to the Civil War ..."

"Republicans suggest I hold my nose and vote for Donald Trump; but I cannot vote for an unqualified candidate. My right to vote is also too precious to self-disenfranchise by not voting."

Justice Anderson concludes, "Trump's record provides ample evidence why he is neither qualified nor temperamentally fit to be president. His words provoke our worst fears."

The campaign will drone on a little longer.

May the women majority of our nation step forward to elect a woman U.S. president this time, this year 2016.

May the rest of us traditional Democrats - or DFLers, with our Labor and Farmer friends, us DFL seniors and minorities, and the list goes on - keep on pushing the Clinton candidacy to its just result for the good of America, for the good in America.