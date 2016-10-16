Yes, God will answer your prayers for Jesus' sake

"And He told them a parable to the effect that they ought always to pray and not lose heart. He said, 'In a certain city there was a judge who neither feared God nor respected man. And there was a widow in that city who kept coming to him and saying, 'Give me justice against my adversary.' For a while he refused, but afterward he said to himself, 'Though I neither fear God nor respect man, yet because this widow keeps bothering me, I will give her justice, so that she will not beat me down by her continual coming.' And the Lord said, 'Hear what the unrighteous judge says. And will not God give justice to His elect, who cry to Him day and night? Will He delay long over them? I tell you, He will give justice to them speedily. Nevertheless, when the Son of Man comes, will He find faith on earth?'" (18:1-8).

We are told by Luke the reason behind Jesus' deliverance of this parable. Our Lord is giving us incentive and encouragement to pray continuously and not become disheartened when we are enduring suffering or when it seems that God is delaying His response to our supplications.

As you reflect on the above parable, you may be drawn to the example of the widow who remained persistent in prayer. However, the real hero in this parable is God. Jesus says, "And will not God give justice to His elect, who cry to Him day and night?" God is faithful. We often are not.

Once there was an English steamer that was wrecked on a rocky coast many years ago. Twelve women managed to board a lifeboat. However, having no oars, they were helplessly adrift on the surface of the tempestuous sea. They probably would have been lost had it not been for the spiritual stamina of one of the ladies, who was well known for her work in sacred oratorios.

Calmly she prayed for divine protection. Then she encouraged her companions to sing hymns of comfort. Throughout the dark hours of the night her voice rang out across the water. Early the next morning a small craft came searching for survivors. The man at the helm would have missed the women in the fog if he had not heard a woman singing the selection from Elijah: "Oh, rest in the Lord, wait patiently for Him!" Steering in the direction of her strong voice, he soon spotted the drifting lifeboat.

God answers our prayers not because of our persistence. Rather it is due to the persistence of Jesus who set His face like flint to go to Jerusalem (Isaiah 50:7; Luke 9:51) to secure our salvation by His death and resurrection making us right with God, that He answers our prayers for Jesus' sake.

Prayer: Thank you, heavenly Father, for giving me Your divine justice by the sacrifice of Your Son who takes away all my sins. Forgive me for allowing discouragement to prevent my fervent prayers. When Your Son returns on the Last Day, may He find faith on earth by looking into my heart - a faith sustained by Your Holy Spirit. Amen.