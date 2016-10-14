Cheesehead Chatter: Becoming Minnesotan

For me, that place is the town I grew up in.

But what happens if you decide to leave your "happy place" for any given reason? Well, I believe that with the right attitude and a little bit of time, anywhere can begin to feel like home, whether you realize it or not.

I've lived in Pequot Lakes for almost five months now. But if you count college, I've lived in Minnesota on and off for the last four years (excluding summers). Up until now, I've always considered Wisconsin to be home, and perhaps I always will, but I feel like I'm finally starting to think of Minnesota as a sort of second home.

And that's a big step for me.

In college, whenever I went back to my parents' house for holidays and vacations, I referred to it as "going home." I think that's because I knew college was temporary. It wasn't home. I was only going to be living in a dorm in St. Paul for four years. Then I would move on.

Though I didn't know until April just where I would be moving on to, part of me always assumed I'd be going back across the border to work. I'd be going home.

Obviously I didn't go back to Wisconsin, but in a sense, I did go home. Now that I've actually signed a lease and am holding down a full-time job in Minnesota, I find myself referring to Wisconsin as "home" less and less. When traveling back there for a weekend, I've started to say that I'm going "to Wisconsin" or "to my parents' house" instead of "home."

The reality that Minnesota is now my permanent place of residence is finally sinking in. I've given up my familiar central Wisconsin farm country for the land of 10,000 lakes. The endless miles of cornfields and soybeans have turned into a never-ending string of lakes.

I've grown accustomed to seeing tributes to Paul Bunyan and his trusty blue sidekick all over. I've been to Target Field (and actually cheered for the Twins) more than Miller Park. My Wisconsin drivers license has been punched with holes, making it invalid, and my Minnesota one is in the mail.

Seeing the formerly familiar license plates everywhere when I went to my hometown for a wedding over the summer actually seemed weird. And despite still getting called out for having a Wis-CAHN-sin accent, I've even noticed the occasional elongated "o" in my speech.

Sure, just moving one state west may not seem like a big deal. After all, I'm only a few hours away from my home state's border. But when you've lived somewhere all your life, even the slightest change can seem crazy.

Yet, maybe the craziest thing is that I'm actually getting used to this change. I'm acclimating to Minnesota culture. I'm accepting the fact that I now have two homes, and surprisingly, I'm even coming to terms with liquor stores not being open on Sundays.

I don't think I'll ever be able to fully give up my Wisconsin ties though. That's where I grew up, and I'll always have a soft spot for cheese curds and New Glarus beer.

But now I have a Minnesota home as well. And though my head still turns every time I hear someone mention Wisconsin in any context, slowly but surely, I think I'm becoming Minnesotan.

But let's not bring football into the equation. Green and gold are still my colors.