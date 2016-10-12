The Last Windrow: Pheasants are hard to find

The big, black Lab pushed her wet nose into the small clump of foxtail grass. There was no other clump of grass to be seen anywhere in the vicinity. How could a rooster pheasant be there?

I almost called the dog back to continue our journey across the Dakota landscape, but instead I wandered over to where the dog stood rigid and motionless with only the tip of her tail moving nervously.

"Get it!" I urged as I got closer. Jada needed no further urging and busted her wide head into the grass, and a red-faced rooster pheasant exploded into the deep blue sky of pheasant land. I will not tell you if the bird filled my bag or not. It's the chase that counts.

Just last week my family and I ventured south to my Iowa birthplace for a family reunion. I love traveling through farm country at harvest time. One could see giant combines on each side of the highway as the machines gobbled up sections of soybean fields, and some corn harvest had begun as well.

We were careful on the highway, as big machinery was moving from farm to farm along the way. Grain elevators were already putting giant heaps of grain on the ground in places. From the look of it, this will be a giant harvest.

One of the side benefits of a trip through farmland this time of year is possibly to see a pheasant or two along the way. We saw one. It was at sunset and a rooster pheasant took off from the shoulder of the highway near Willmar and careened into a nearby cornfield. No doubt the bird had been picking gravel from the roadside as they usually do at dawn and dusk.

But, just one pheasant on our over 350-mile trip. That's pretty skimpy comparing the count to years previous. Pheasants are harder to find these days.

I've written a number of columns on what, over my lifespan, was my favorite outdoor sport - pheasant hunting. This weekend will see the opening days of the South Dakota and Minnesota pheasant hunting season. And, yes, there will be pheasants brought to the vest as blaze orange-clad humans tromp around the countryside.

But I've been reading that the pheasant counts are lower these days. Some of the reasons given for lower forecasts are poor nesting weather conditions, but most of the decline is pinned on the continuing downward trend in the amount of cover pheasants need for both nesting and predator control. Many previous pheasant haunts are now bare soybean fields or harvested corn rows. Weed and grass cover is at a premium.

I didn't see a pheasant around Lincoln Township, Plymouth County, Iowa, until three years after the Soil Bank program kicked into gear in the late 1950s. After three years of growing cover crop, suddenly pheasants started to appear in droves, out of nowhere. They weren't planted birds, but there must have been a seed stock somewhere that blossomed with the advent of the set-aside program.

I'm firmly convinced that we'll not see populations like that again unless some things change.

On my visit to Iowa and talking with my farmer cousins and in-laws, even though this may be a bumper crop year, the prices of grain are at lows not seen for some time. It will be tough to break even this year.

That is not a good thing for our farmers. Their costs do not go down with the price of grain. Not a good thing for the rural economy.

But if this trend continues, it could be a good omen for pheasants. There is already talk of possible programs that would again make it attractive to set marginal cropland aside if grain prices continue to be depressed. Time will tell if the pheasant population will recover.

There might be a better reason to again put that big, black Lab back in the field so that she can find that piece of grassland with a rooster pheasant hiding from everything except the dog's nose.

Time will tell.

See you next time. Okay?