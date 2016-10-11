As I See It: Neverland

In case I need to refresh the literary portion of your mind, Neverland is the creation of J.M. Barrie in the book "Peter and Wendy," which later was adapted into the play, "Peter Pan."

As Peter, Wendy and the others flew toward the "second star to the right and straight on till morning," so are we in our own version of Neverland.

While Neverland has also come to mean a mythical place of nirvana and euphoria, for us in the United States it's better described as Never-Never Land. Depending upon your political leaning, that translates to either Never Trump or Never Hillary - and maybe both.

I have read a number of quotations lately that are attributed to several of our founding fathers. Two of the themes that were most evident in their writings are an admonition against political parties that inevitably divide the country, and a caution against expecting the government to do too much for citizens that can only be done at the expense of other citizens.

Our current version of Never-Never Land is proof of the divisions the parties have created or exacerbated. Furthermore, Donald Trump's success is directly tied to the realization by many people that the government is working directly against them.

Too many leaders in government are praising the state of the economy by pointing to the stock market's continuing rise and the slowly falling unemployment figures. Other financial experts are expressing doubt and recommending caution in relation to the stock market.

And there are still far too many people without full employment ... or any employment at all. The unemployment figures conveniently ignore the number of people who are no longer actively looking for work because they simply cannot find employment. If they were included, the figures would be in double digits.

I have written in several recent columns about the divisions in our country. As I thought about this it came to me that our country and the world have far more divisions than I identified. Besides race and nationality, religious affiliation, sex, wealth and so on, we all demonstrate one or more vestiges of tribalism, semi-exclusive identification with a state, city, school, neighborhood, business affiliation, profession, vocation, union and countless others.

You can readily identify the people who look down on clerks, waiters and waitresses, maids, cleaners, fast-food employees and other members of service industries by the way they treat them. Too many of them are at the higher levels of government, and Trump has highlighted the fact that government leaders are simply out of touch with those at the lower end of the economic spectrum.

These are your Trump voters. They are the truly disenchanted with the entire system and they aren't going to listen to anyone from the establishment.

I don't think anyone is really comfortable with this presidential election. The predictions of who will win and why seem to be based on some rather nebulous or esoteric factors. I've said that I'm not comfortable with Donald Trump, but I am one of those Never Hillary people for many reasons, but the principal one besides her being totally untrustworthy is she will not be the president for all the people.

How are we going to move from where we are today back to "One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all?" This election cycle certainly isn't going to make that happen. The two major political parties aren't going to make that happen. All the king's soldiers and all the king's men aren't going to make that happen.

Do you think our disparate citizenry can make that happen? I would like to think we can, but the two-party system is rigged against the common people.

I recently read another quote that said a lot more people would vote if they were convinced their vote mattered. I really hate being cynical on a matter such as this. I just don't know of any other way to look at it.

Well, that's the way I see it.