This annual observance celebrates and emphasizes the impact of newspapers on big and small communities across the nation. While it may not be of interest to some people, it's vitally important to us newspaper folk.

As you know, our industry has undergone numerous changes over the years, even in the 30 years I've been part of the business. From the way we gather the news, to the way we design news pages, to the way you get our news, the changes have been constant.

When I graduated from college nearly 30 years ago armed with my bachelor's degree in mass communications, the only work tools I had were a voice recorder, notebook and pen. There we no laptops, no email, no cell phones. People used their land lines to call us with story tips and stopped in the office with their hand-printed news items.

I never dreamed that one day words like Facebook, Twitter and World Wide Web would become part of my daily workload. Jim Pumarlo, a former newspaper editor and media consultant, recently wrote the following:

"Meeting reader needs requires editors and reporters to multitask, and challenges are ratcheted up in today's digital newsroom. Everyone is expected to be adept across the spectrum of news gathering - writing breaking news for the web and a more complete story for the print edition, taking and posting photo or video on the web, tweeting about a sports event or city council meeting, updating your Facebook page. I characterize it as organized chaos."

Organized chaos - I couldn't agree more.

However, one aspect of our industry has remained the same since newspapers' beginnings, and it's quite simple: Our goal is to bring factual, reliable and pertinent news to our readers.

There was a time when citizens got all of their information about their communities and the world from newspapers. Now, newspapers compete with television, radio and, of course, the vast internet as news sources. We have joined the social media fray to share news.

At the Echo Journal, we continue to take change in stride and continue to pride ourselves as the main go-to source for reliable news from Nisswa north to Hackensack, and Pequot Lakes over to Crosslake. We don't compete with too many other media or other outlets when covering a regular Crosslake City Council meeting or an annual Nisswa festival.

But that doesn't take away any of our drive to produce the best coverage possible for our readers.

The theme of this year's National Newspaper Week is "Way to Know!" with the goal to applaud and underscore the newspaper media's role as the leading provider of news not only in print, but online or in people's hands via mobile devices.

We'll admit it's been a challenge, but we in the newspaper business still believe we are the best source for news - whether you live in New York City, Pequot Lakes or Pine River.

Regardless of the numerous changes the newspaper industry has undergone, the news that we publish - whether in print or online - is vitally important to the communities we reach. We hope you realize that every week you reach for our print product or call us up online at www.pineandlakes.com.