Grim's Tales: Your new eye in the sky

I'm finally certified to fly my drone for the newspaper, and I have found myself with a dilemma I would not have anticipated.

I am at a loss for very many ways to use the drone in my reporting.

Sure, I have an idea or two, mainly regarding hard-to-shoot news photos that come up from time to time, but they aren't as abundant as one would think.

I can use this tool to add variety to our online videos or to take still photos for our newspaper. So far, I've gotten photos of several water towers in our readership area. Next year I suspect the drone will come in handy for photos of such large events as the Nisswa Turtle races. I could even get a very unique view of the duck races in Pine River.

The drone has lots of advertising potential as well. Photos of business storefronts from the ground level are boring. I've been known to stand on the roof of my car to get special shots. Now, more eye-catching photos of local car dealers or travel trailer businesses could be much easier to catch. That's not my day-to-day job though.

These are just a few of the things that I know would be good uses for my drone, but that isn't enough. I should have far more options. That's why I am writing to you, our readers.

I've mentioned before the value of the reader news tip and customer feedback. To be honest, a newspaper would have a hard time existing at all without at least a little feedback or ideas from our readers.

Therefore, I want you to give me some ideas. I want suggestions of things that you would like to see aerial photos of. I want to know what events or stories you think will, or would have benefitted from an aerial photo. How can we use our resources to better serve you?

I can't guarantee we will use every suggestion, but we will do what we can. Please send your suggestions to travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.