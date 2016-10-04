There will be just a few more hectic weeks before America selects its president for the next four years. It has already been a long, grueling, testing and strange process.

By the time this column comes out, the much ballyhooed first debate between the contestants will have been held. It will have been fact-checked. It will have been analyzed. It will be re-analyzed, and the analyses of the analyses and re-analyses will continue to be analyzed at least until - the next debate.

I hope the few remaining weeks of crucial campaign time will swing a little more to reasoned review of the facts surrounding the choice-making process and a little less to the hype and spin and manipulation and downright falsehoods that have permeated the process so far.

I hope Monday is/was an opportunity for at least somewhat honest comparison between the combatants on their readiness to serve as our country's leader over the next four years.

On the one side you have candidate who was born a millionaire and has spent a lifetime parlaying his birth-given silver spoon into a billionaire status of undetermined proportions. He is the epitome of conspicuous consumption. He brags, "I like money. I'm very greedy."

On the other side you have a woman who started from modest circumstances as an activist and idealist from the beginning, dedicated to helping others less fortunate than herself. Along the way she has become wealthy herself, by our standards, but she continues to freely share that wealth with others; and unlike the other candidate, continues to pay her fair share of taxes.

Our society is in the midst of change. It is changing at an ever increasing, and to some of us almost frightening, speed. Large parts of the change are by design, but much is happening on its own momentum, and to many being forced upon us.

We need someone in our highest office who possesses intelligence and surrounds himself or herself with support of high intelligence. We've had some dumb or not-so-smart presidents and that didn't work out very well. It is less damaging if they willingly surround themselves with supporting brainpower as some have done.

Hillary Clinton has been measured and assessed academically as one of the most intelligent presidential aspirants. She emphasizes constantly her intent to work together with the best and brightest. Trump, on the other hand, is of record, and exhibits, a very ordinary intelligence level and an extreme level of instance upon single-handed decision-making that is downright frightening.

Trump frequently berates the downtrodden and those who must be dependent on others, and proclaims himself as the mythical self-made man. That is easy to do when you start with an able body and inherited millions. But, actually, he is one of the biggest, and phoniest and least deserving bankrupt of our bankruptcy laws, designed to help the unfortunate.

Trump is one of the biggest beneficiaries of our "welfare society" laws and regulations. The New York Times reports that, "Trump has raked in over $885,000,000 in public handouts - tax breaks, grants, and other subsidies from his luxury apartments, hotels and office buildings in New York alone."

That doesn't consider what he has pocketed over the years from his actions and developments in Atlantic City, Illinois, Florida and across the Atlantic.

Quite differently, Hillary harks back to the harsh beginnings of her mother, and constantly expresses thanks and credit to all who have contributed to her upbringing. She has dedicated her total career to making conditions better for all in our society, with particular effort on enhancing the circumstances of those who are unable to do it on their own.

This is not a beauty contest. This is not an insult contest. It has been said that if this were a personality contest, no one would win.

In this very strange political year, we have a remaining candidate who boasts of his own greed and obsession of acquiring even more for himself; he has surprisingly continued right up to the end as a serious threat to become president. He has gotten to this point by manipulating the media and making bombastic and often untrue proclamations. He has gotten to this point by fomenting and perpetuating hate and divisiveness.

We have at this point one and only one viable alternative, one who in sharp contrast works in cooperation and compromise. Her motto is that we are "stronger together." Warts and all, she is very well-prepared to become our next president in January 2017.