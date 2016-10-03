Cracker Barrel: Two Wes Moores

I picked it up, scanned a few pages and was hooked.

Published in 2012, the book was written by a fellow named Wes Moore, a black man born in Baltimore who grew up in New York City in the '80s and early '90s, the turbulent years that gave birth to hip-hop and crack cocaine.

It was during this time that the murder rate in many large cities soared into the stratosphere, fueled by the distemper of competing drug dealers and their gangs of young armed henchmen, some of who were still in grade school.

Moore, whose journalist father died of a misdiagnosed illness when Moore was 3, was enrolled by his Jamaican mother in Riverdale Country School. When he encountered disciplinary problems and became involved in petty crime, she transferred him to Valley Forge Military Academy, where, after a period of unhappiness, he accepted the need for discipline, graduated with honors, attended a junior college in Pennsylvania, proceeded to Johns Hopkins University, was commissioned as an Army officer, and went on to Oxford University as a Rhodes scholar, where he earned a master's degree in international relations.

He later worked at Deutsche Bank in finance, served a tour of duty with the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan, spent some time in the State Department, and then returned to New York to work in finance at Citigroup. It was while working here that another Wes Moore came to Moore's attention.

"The Other Wes Moore" is the story of two boys, both born in Baltimore, who share the same name and a similar history, but who travel down very different paths. While both grew up fatherless with troubled pasts, one became a Rhodes scholar and leader, and the other was convicted of murder and is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

The book explores the reasons their lives diverged so radically. Reading it, you come to understand that both Wes Moores are blessed with native intelligence and kindly dispositions. Both struggle to make their way toward maturity in a world which, for both of them, often feels hostile and unencouraging.

Lacking the presence of fathers, they search for other men to emulate. The writer Wes Moore is fortunate to have the example of uncles and a grandpa in his life; the other Wes Moore is chiefly influenced by his older brother, Tony, who gets involved with selling drugs.

Even more importantly, Wes the writer is blessed with a mother who refuses to give up on him. Hard working, dedicated to her children and insistent on making them follow her basic rules, she makes no secret of her expectations. The other Wes' mom, by contrast, struggles with recurrent drug addiction and a parallel dependency on a revolving line of boyfriends.

Young Wes fathers his first child at age 15, and by 19 is the father of four. When the pressure to help support the children grows intense, he chooses to sell drugs, forms a crew and eventually joins his brother, Tony, in a botched jewelry-store robbery during which the brothers shoot and kill a policeman, thus leading to life imprisonment.

"The Other Wes Moore" helps make clear how much each of us is influenced by what we sense others expect of us. Whether in the ghetto or an upscale suburb, whether consciously or not, young people grow into the patterns projected for them.

We all retain a degree of free will and the ability to make our own choices about how to live, but the ways in which we think about ourselves - and consequently what we consider to be the choices - are deeply influenced by others.

Collections of Craig Nagel's columns are available at CraigNagelBooks.com