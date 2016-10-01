Dan-ecdotes: Personal health should be a top priority

I'm still in my 20s, I try to exercise with some regularity and my wife does her best to make me eat healthy foods. My immediate family has stayed relatively healthy for my whole life, so I suppose I have just taken my health for granted.

That is changing just a bit. I'm thinking about my own health, and I'm thinking about the health of others.

A few months ago, I was stricken with one of the worst stomach aches I have ever had - so much so my wife insisted on driving me to Urgent Care.

Now, I am very much the type of person who will always insist I'm doing just fine. I have mediocre to bad knees and I would get frequent stomach aches, but if someone can tell something is bothering me physically, I will inevitably respond with the words "I'll live." If someone mentions a physical pain or discomfort of their own, I will most likely respond with "You're probably fine."

So the fact that I reluctantly agreed to go to Urgent Care should give you an idea of how bad this was.

However, this occurred on a Sunday evening and the Urgent Care clinic closed early. Not wanting to go to the emergency room, I convinced my wife I would be fine with some over-the-counter painkillers and we could go home.

In hindsight, that may have been pretty dumb of me.

The stomach ache went away that night, and I now sleep on an incline, which has almost completely done away with the stomach aches I would typically get three or four times a week.

But what was wrong on that night? Acid reflux? Probably. It does run in my family, but I don't know for sure if that's my problem. Maybe it will come back worse, or maybe I'm perfectly fine. I guess I will find out eventually.

Just a few nights ago, while getting ready for bed, my wife told me she was having intense chest pains. The pain would spike with each breath she took, to the point where she was having trouble speaking.

It's pretty amazing to me how my "You're probably fine" mentality didn't apply at all that night. Without thinking, I demanded we get in my car and go to the emergency room.

After the doctor asked a few questions, he had no idea what the problem was. He scheduled an X-ray, and then asked a question he perhaps should have led off with:

"Have you eaten anything since the pain started?"

My wife responded by saying she had not eaten, since it hurt to swallow. The doctor came back a few minutes later with two cups of vanilla pudding and asked her to eat what she could.

After a cup-and-a-half of pudding, most of her pain has dissipated.

Her regularly taken medication became stuck going down a bit and caused some irritation. The pudding was able to push that medication through. Her X-rays looked just fine, according to her doctor.

She felt a little silly, but I felt incredibly relieved. I'll pay for 100 X-rays for ailments cured by something as simple as pudding, so long as I know she is OK.

Maybe that is just a side effect of growing up. I'm sure my brother has his truck running and pointed toward the emergency room every time his 3-year-old daughter coughs, and I bet most people have had that same feeling at least once in their lives. We care about people and we worry about their well-being. That is a wonderful thing.

But maybe we should also be a little selfish and take our own health into account once in a while. I didn't give too much thought when I was feeling awful, and maybe I should have.

When necessary and possible, go to the doctor and get yourself checked out. Make sure you are doing everything you can to make sure you are trying to live as long and happily as you can.

I'm thrilled to know with certainty that my wife is OK, and I bet she would like to feel the same way about me.