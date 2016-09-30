I am writing to you to explain why I voted yes to pass the road assessment policy.

This started with the idea of taking a look at our roads and coming up with a financial plan for the future. This includes identifying the needs now and in the future. To start with, it will cost approximately $8-$9 million to take care of all of Nisswa's roads. That is the liability that the city will have to pay.

There are three ways to pay for this:

• Raise the levy. We all pay equal in the cost of repairing the roads as a community. Either way this only works if the city has planned for a way to pay for it. Most of the time this is paid for by bonding or borrowing the funds.

The last major project cost us taxpayers $1.5 million. We will pay $86,000 a year for 20 years out of the levy. About a third of this road project was for the pocket park at the tunnel that had nothing to do with roads.

The idea that we all pay equal amounts, whether it benefits us or not, does not work. Look at government to see proof of this. The common answer to fund all this is to borrow the money.

• Apply for a city sales tax through the Legislature. It was brought up to let the tourist and the summer residents pay through this tax. I have worked in Nisswa since I was 14 years old and for the majority of my adult life.

Everything that Nisswa and I have is because of the tourists. I appreciate that they put food on my table, and I do not think we should use them as an ATM machine. They pay enough for us, and we do not need to fleece them for every last penny.

The worst part is we all will pay for this tax for the rest of our lives, and it does nothing to encourage prudent spending. In fact, I think it encourages more spending because we (the citizens) forget about the sales tax and we do not count it as part of the levy or property tax.

• Assessments. First of all this is a tax, no matter what name they give it. The concept here is pretty simple: When the city redoes my road, it will benefit me more than anyone else with added value and curb appeal to my house. This is a road that I use literally 365 days a year. I should be responsible for some of the cost.

To address the issue of citizens who live on a county road and who will not have to pay an assessment: If you live on County Road 115/Nashway, for example, and work in Brainerd, you drive out a county road onto a state highway and for most days of the week you will never drive on city roads.

Now please remember that this person will still pay for the 70 percent city-paid portion of all city roads through the levy and will never receive the benefit of the city making improvements to the road.

Assessments absolutely give more power to the residents than the other two options. No project can move forward without a public meeting with the residents. The tax money can only be used for the project it was intended for, and when you have paid the assessment you are done paying that tax.

The assessment percentages can be changed if there is work that is unfair to charge for. There is a provision for those where this would be a true hardship. Also you can only be assessed one time in 20 years.

Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point, Crosslake and Jenkins all have assessment policies. I agree we should not do this because they have, but there is also a point that they have all looked at this same issue and have come to the same conclusion on how to handle it.

It has also been said that this is being rammed through without public input and that we need public meetings. There have been two public meetings on this - they are called council meetings. Do the citizens not have a personal responsibility in knowing what their local government is doing?

It was said one person will have to close his business and one said they will have to sell their house if they are assessed. Yet only a handful of people showed up at the meeting. If I was going to lose my business, you can bet I would have been at that meeting.

Truly the only thing that would have made me pause on this issue is if a room full of people would have shown up against it.

One council member advocated waiting for a need before implementing this. But, if you wait for the need, it that not too late? Should you not have been anticipating the need?

As another council member said, it would have been much easier to avoid this issue, bury our heads in the sand. This council did the right thing in addressing this issue and coming up with a plan for the future.

Out of all the ways to approach this expense/liability of keeping our roads up and protecting the budget as a whole, assessments is the best option that the city has. Is it going to be 100 percent fair for everybody? No, but it is the fairest on a whole.

I have a personal responsibility and benefit when my street gets redone. I do not expect all the citizens of Nisswa to pay for that.