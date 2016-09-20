Cracker Barrel: Levels of ignorance

Paging through a book of essays by the late journalist Sidney Harris, I came upon some thoughts that seem particularly relevant to our time - a time when an alarming number of citizens proudly flaunt their ignorance, claiming their lack of knowledge or experience somehow qualifies them for election to positions of public trust.

"It is true," writes Harris, "that a wise man is one who knows how little he knows - but I am tired of hearing ignorant people defend their ignorance on this ground. What most people fail to recognize is that you have to earn the right to be wrong; physicians sometimes make incorrect diagnoses, but we do not therefore take our ailments to shoemakers."

As the essayist Montaigne remarked long ago, there is an ABC ignorance that precedes knowledge, and a doctoral ignorance that comes after it. Newton said he felt like a little boy playing with pebbles on the seashore, and Thomas Aquinas, at the end of his life, declared that his great Summa was little more than rubbish.

"But these geniuses," says Harris, "at least knew what there was to know about their respective fields, and their ignorance began only where human reason ends. They pushed their minds as far as they could go, and only then did they bow before the ultimate mystery of the universe.

"Lao Tzu, the Chinese sage, beautifully illustrates this in one of his sayings: 'To the ignorant man, a tree is a tree, and a river is a river. To the learned man, a tree is not a tree, and a river is not a river. To the wise man, a tree is a tree, and a river is a river - but they are not the same tree or the same river that the ignorant man sees.

"What he meant," continues Harris, "is that we progress from a naive realism to a scientific understanding of things, and then, if we proceed far enough, we return to realism, but with a heightened awareness of what it means."

For instance, to a child, love is love, unquestioning and unqualified. As we acquire knowledge, we learn that love may be different things, and that it is a complex and contradictory bundle of emotions. But if we become really wise, we return to the child's concept of love, only on a much higher plane. We are still ignorant of its final meaning, but our ignorance is now doctoral, and not the ABC ignorance of the child.

"To learn how little we know becomes a virtue only after we have tried to learn all we are capable of knowing," concludes Harris.

"The ignorant man is arrogant in his profession of humility; as Einstein once said of a mediocre colleague: 'He has no right to be so humble - he is not great enough.'"

