Faith: Be thankful for our blessings, and don't worry

"Now thank we all our God, with heart and hands and voices,

who wondrous things has done, in whom this world rejoices;

who from our mothers' arms has blessed us on our way

with countless gifts of love, and still is ours today.

"O may this bounteous God through all our life be near us,

with ever joyful hearts and blessed peace to cheer us;

and keep us still in grace, and guide us when perplexed;

and free us from all ills, in this world and the next.

"All praise and thanks to God the Father now be given;

the Son, and him who reigns with them in highest heaven;

the one eternal God, whom earth and heaven adore;

for thus it was, is now, and shall be evermore."

- "Now Thank We All Our God" (words by Martin Rinkart, music by Johann Cruger)

November is such a thankful month! There is obviously so much to be thankful for, not only in November but throughout our lives.

It was evident to Martin Rinkart and Johann Cruger when the words and music were written for the song "Now Thank We All Our God." This song has been around a very long time. The music was written in 1647 and the words were written in 1663.

These composers knew whom they should be thankful to. They knew that their blessings came from God, so they gave God thanks in this well-known song.

In our society today, God doesn't always get thanked when something goes our way. We need to give credit where credit is due. When things are going well for us, whether it's good health, a nice home, a good job, or whatever the case may be, let us be thankful to the One who deserves to be thanked ... the One who blesses us and is watching over us always.

Thank you, precious Lord!

However, did you know that November is considered one of the most stressful months as well, especially Thanksgiving Day? It's a day that is often full of worry. If we are going somewhere, we worry about how the drive is going to be, how the kids will behave, what a relative may say that might upset us.

If people are coming to our house, we worry about how clean it is and do we have enough food, plates, silverware, etc.? Even Thanksgiving Day, a day of thanks, can be filled with worry.

Jesus has a different idea: Relax. Put things in perspective. Will our worrying help us in any way? No!

Trust. Breathe. Live. Focus on what's important, not on those things we ultimately can't control. Think about the bigger picture - God's kingdom, where God's way love holds true. Think about God's righteousness instead of our own worries.

As I said, November is a thankful month. Let us remember not only to give thanks on Thanksgiving Day as we stuff ourselves with turkey, stuffing, yams and pumpkin pie, but also as we look back at what we have been blessed with throughout the whole year.

May you have a very special and blessed November and Thanksgiving!