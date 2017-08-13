Faith: Absolute truth of God

If we can be honest for a moment and recognize just how sad and depraved this direction is and where it's leading us ...

We live in a world of convenience; a world where comfort is king. The more money we can earn, the easier things will become. We tend to do away with things that have a tendency to inconvenience us.

Rules and moral codes (if we are still being honest) are uncomfortable things, things that have no place in a society of both heated and air-conditioned leather automobile seats.

Yet those quiet and tormenting voices of conviction still remain in every one of our hearts, according to Romans 1:19-20.

So there is a tough choice to be made. Do we listen to that small voice guiding us and telling us right from wrong, or change the rules to conform to our comfort zone?

If we do change the rules, the tough part is we need to make sure that everyone else will also conform to our new set of rules, our "relative truth." Otherwise, it will be like the old folktale "The Emperor's New Clothes." All it would take is one "truth-teller" to blow the whole fallacy for the rest of us.

So far today, the world has successfully been able to shoot down any of these "truth-tellers" by labeling them. Extremists, fundamentalists, intolerant and even racist are a few of the labels being venomously spewn.

But the danger this group poses to the rest of the world is the fact that they have the truth on their side. The truth, and I mean real truth or Absolute Truth, is a powerful thing. It seems crazy to be willing to submit to a set of rules beyond your control, to be willing to abide by a moral code that may inconvenience your life.

If I'm going to be completely honest and bare my soul here (which, I guess, would be a requirement of truth), I don't trust myself to make my own rules. Furthermore, I certainly don't trust you to make your own rules!

As good of a person I may claim to be, if I'm in charge of setting the rules, sooner or later, you're going to get run over, and run over hard.

As uncomfortable and inconvenient as it may be, I only trust one entity to create a moral compass to abide by. It's not the U.S. Congress (they weren't even a close second, actually), but the Sovereign Creator of the Universe. We have a guide to follow in the Bible, and it truly is the Absolute Truth.

Everyone will find it tough in places to abide by God's Word, but it will finally sync with the voice of conviction in our hearts.

Finally, the hole we are all born with - the hole that many spend a lifetime fruitlessly trying to fill with every vice imaginable - can be filled, and this time filled with the Absolute Truth of God and his Son, Jesus Christ.