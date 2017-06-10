A June to-do list for your garden

Even though nature can be quirky, what other endeavor gives fresh food, good exercise and a major sense of accomplishment? Here's a June to-do list for vegetable gardening:

• Although early bird gardeners are enjoying radishes, peas, lettuce, spinach, kale and other cool-loving vegetables that were planted in April, many of us have weeks to go before enjoying fresh crops. For anyone who hasn't started their garden yet, most vegetables can still be planted around June 10 with success. Speed the process by watering immediately after planting, and tending closely.

• Carrots, radishes, lettuce, spinach, beets, and similar small-seeded vegetables that emerge thickly benefit from "thinning" in June. Larger seeds like corn, beans, peas, and squash can be spaced appropriately when planting.

• Seed packets often indicate the preferred final spacing when thinning, but usually an inch or more apart is fine for carrots, radish, spinach and lettuce. Root crops like beets can be thinned a bit farther to allow development of the bulbous root.

• Spacing is accomplished by gently pulling or cutting off excess seedlings with a small scissors. Thin vegetables just as soon as they're large enough to handle. The remaining seedlings can wilt following thinning, but watering immediately after helps them recover.

• If vegetables aren't thinned appropriately, competition from too-crowded seedlings stifles normal development.

• Thinnings can be used in soups, salads and sandwiches.

• June weeding is important for garden success, both between rows, and within the rows themselves.

• Weeding is fun and addictive, if weeds are tackled when they're tiny.

• Weeding between rows is the easier part, when vegetables have emerged enough to see the row so you can use a hoe, small tiller or wheel-hoe.

• Weeding within rows is more challenging, and carrots, beets, lettuce, spinach, and radishes require patience to separate weeds from vegetables. I crawl along on my hands and knees using my favorite tool for the job, which is a table knife. A knife slices just below the soil surface with precision, letting you weed close to vegetables without injury.

• Potato, tomato, broccoli, cabbage, squash and similar types are easily hoed around because plants are spaced farther apart.

• Mulching tomato plants with straw, shredded bark or dried grass clippings when soil has warmed sufficiently after mid-June keeps moisture consistent, helping to curb blossom end rot. Mulch reduces the need to hoe around tomatoes, which can disrupt their shallow root system.

• If weed herbicides have been applied to the lawn, don't use the grass clippings on the garden until after the lawn has been mowed at least twice following application. While we're mentioning it, herbicide-laden clippings should not be hauled to yard waste collection sites either, to avoid risk of contaminating the compost.

• Mulching helps conserve moisture around vegetable plants, and between rows.

• When the soil surface has dried sufficiently after watering or rain, cultivate to break the crust and maintain a "dust mulch" that reduces water loss through soil evaporation.

• If rains aren't timely, one-half to one inch of water per week, applied at one time keeps vegetables healthy. Avoid overhead sprinkling on vegetables prone to leaf blights, like tomato and potato.

• Gardening in raised planter boxes is very popular and successful. Monitor carefully for watering, because the raised feature can dry quickly on warm, windy days.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler's Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com.

He also blogs at " target="_blank">growingtogether.areavoices.com.