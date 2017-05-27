Dear Terry: It's going to take patience to make this smart plan work for everyone. I'm only guessing, of course, but it would have been natural for you to move in and immediately let your dad know that he can now relax and let you provide most of the care for your mom. He should be happy to have you do that, right?

Logically, yes. However, family caregiving is less about logic than emotion. Your parents have been married for a long time. They've cared for each other during all kinds of problems throughout their marriage. Even though your dad's brain may tell him to let you provide the bulk of the care, his emotions tell him that he is the one who should be doing the hands-on work. It's not about a lack of trust in you. It's about his own need to take care of your mom.

Try taking a slow approach. Tell your dad that you'd be happy to do the non-caregiving work like shopping, cooking and cleaning, if that helps him. After he's adjusted to that much change, suggest that maybe he'd like to go out to meet with some friends while you look after your mom for a short time.

Gradually, he may get to the point where he's comfortable with you doing more for your mom. Watch for signs that he's adapting to each new arrangement so that you can try to increase your contribution to your mom's care by stages. You could eventually suggest taking nighttime shifts so that you each get some sleep, or help with your mom's bathing.

Your dad has been his wife's caregiver throughout this disease. He knows her every nuance. Even if you think that you know better from a professional view — and you may — bow to your parents' history.

Over time, you should be able to take over more of your mom's care. Remind your dad occasionally that he's in charge, and you are there to help, but you'd like to be a team. Hopefully, he eventually become more comfortable letting you take up some of the work of caring for your mom.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.