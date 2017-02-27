Pinke: Find ways to wage peace

It's OK to protest. You can spend your money differently than I do to support causes. This is America, thankfully. Rather than hate me or argue about our differences, let's agree to wage peace. I'm learning I'm stronger, happier and a better citizen by choosing peace.

I didn't protest an oil pipeline, because I believe growth in domestic energy production is needed to decrease our reliance on foreign oil production. With a $33 million tab for North Dakota taxpayers, the protesters are leaving the state in an environmental mess. Tons of garbage, hundreds of abandoned cars and all of it next to water, scarred water on scarred land, I'm told.

I didn't march for women's rights but I respect my friends who did and honor the right to peacefully march. I don't think less of them, and I hope they don't think less of me for choosing not to participate. It's not my cause. I've rallied for causes before when no one showed up alongside me. It's a lonely walk. Having an army alongside me is good for the soul.

Rather than be fueled with anger or frustration by protests or marches, I need to actively promote peace. I'm not sure of the outlet yet, but I'm going to find causes and organizations to express compassion and direct my pursuit for peace. Maybe it's donating money, time or both to a mission, school, domestic violence center or other non-profit.

I'm not talking about feel good and public-facing ways to wage peace. We need boots on the ground — my boots need to forge the path. Through the years, I've noticed there are always those people anxious to show up for the events, for the climax, but they weren't around from the beginning, for the planning, the execution and certainly not for the clean-up. They want to be seen in the pictures and participate in the big interviews but that's the extent of their efforts.

It's not easy for my husband and me to carve out time to support local causes for the sake of today but also for our kids and a next generation. We have to be selective about when and where we donate our time and then fully commit to give our best to those organizations for the good of the group and others.

The protests and marches in recent months have not improved lives. And we can agree to disagree on whether or not they were productive. That's not my point. To move forward, we need more peace than conflict.

If you want to donate your money, do so to causes that bring peace and mend the brokenness. You have the freedom to choose. Millions of dollars sit idle in GoFundMe accounts for the Dakota Access Pipeline protests while North Dakota taxpayers and law enforcement agencies deal with the consequences and clean-up.

You can support causes and strive to wage peace beyond the comfort of your community, state or country. I did some research to find an organization on the front lines in Syria that's providing food, water and medicine in a place so broken and horrific I can't imagine. My husband, son and I donate to friends on the mission field in Brazil building a ministry where there's drought and a great need for wells and water in rural agricultural communities.

If you're feeling anxious or wondering how you'll make your voice heard and put boots on the ground next, don't ignore the feeling.

Wage peace with your words, time and dollars.