Perennials potentially damaged from early-season warmup

A: This winter's extended warm period has coaxed some perennials to begin growing dangerously early, which might cause problems. When early extended periods of warm temperatures arrive in late winter with little insulating snow cover, soil freezes and thaws multiple times, causing continual expansion and contraction.

That's not so bad on bare soil. In fact, the freezing and thawing can help loosen heavy clay soil, making it more mellow and workable. But when this happens to perennial flowers, the alternating freezing and thawing tears plant roots as the soil expands and contracts. The expansion can literally "heave" perennials right out of the ground, usually killing them.

We experienced this several winters ago, causing heavy casualties of even tough perennials like peonies, iris, daylilies and hosta. Fall mulching helps perennials remain safely and consistently frozen.

Green shoots that have sprouted because of warm weather can easily be damaged when temperatures plunge back to normal. Shoots that haven't fully expanded can withstand a certain amount of cold. If fully expanded shoots are frozen, perennials will hopefully sprout replacement shoots in spring. Some won't. It might help to cover with mulch, straw or woodchips as temperatures dip to normal cold.

Q: Is there a way to ripen strawberries after they are picked? The strawberries in the grocery store are often not fully sweet and ripe. Putting bananas in a brown paper bag ripens them nicely, but strawberries seem to rot before they improve.—L. Benson, Moorhead.

A: Fruit can be divided into two categories: types that continue to ripen after harvest and types that don't. Apricots, bananas, cantaloupe, kiwi, peaches, pears and plums continue to ripen after picking. Fruits that don't ripen after harvest, and should be picked and sold ripe and ready-to-eat include strawberries, apples, cherries, grapefruit, oranges, grapes, pineapples and watermelons.

Because they don't continue to ripen after picking, strawberries don't improve after purchase. Choose berries that are fully red, and avoid those harvested with berry tips still whitish-green and partially unripe.

Q: Several of our backyard shrubs are underwater from the recent melts. Will they be damaged before the standing water drains away?—Stan Davidson, Fargo.

A: The shrubs will probably be fine. When trees or shrubs are still dormant and not leafed out, they can tolerate being flooded without injury. That's why spring floods result in little or no plant damage. But when floods occur in midsummer when trees, shrubs and other plants are actively growing, death can occur quickly if roots are submerged for more than a few days.

Q: I purchased an orchid at one of the local stores. It's bloomed beautifully, but the flowers have now faded and dropped. Do I cut off the arching branch on which the flowers were attached, or do I leave it?—Ann H., Grand Forks, N.D.

A: The most commonly sold orchids are the phalaenopsis, or moth orchids. If the flower spike, or branch from which blossoms arose, is still green and plump instead of dry and withered, it can be left intact, and future flower buds can form along it. Or it can be cut off at its point of origin, and a new flower spike will arise from the plant's base when the orchid is ready to bloom again. We've experienced successful rebloom with both methods.

