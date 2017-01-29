The cost of freedom, to a member of the press

We are primarily beholden to our readers. You determine if our paper stays in business or goes away. We base our letter-to-the-editor and other submission guidelines on the sensibilities of teachers, parents of elementary students, grandparents and other readers who have expectations. That's why we don't run curse words, even though some people see it as simple "censorship." As said in a previous column, that censorship cannot be aimed against an opinion, which tends to ruffle the feathers of those who have opinions opposing the letter writers and columnists, but most curse words don't add anything of value regarding bias, and we can exclude them from submitted content.

That also means that the quality of our stories and writing is judged, rightly so, by our readers and we try to hold some level of quality specifically for them. That also means that we have to be aware of our personal reputations.

It's an interesting thing that many professionals everywhere don't really have to worry about losing their jobs over their personal reputation. So as long as you show up at work and do your job, you will likely be welcome there, but in some jobs even other people's opinion of you can be a detriment. That can be the case for some teachers, politicians and yes, news writers.

For news writers, that means more than just having a reputation for good or bad behaviors. That means being responsible for a reputation of accuracy, a certain level of intelligence, honesty and ambiguous political opinions. That last one is an expensive responsibility.

Our American freedoms are incredibly important, important enough to have been paid for with blood in the past. Americans cling to them at great personal cost. The right to assemble, to endorse a political candidate and to participate in the more public civic involvements are rights of passage to many. American journalists forfeit some of them for our readers.

For sake of news integrity we have to turn down the volume, to dim our political opinions. Most news companies forbid participating in protests or political assemblies. We can't run for public office and we are expected even to limit our opinions on Facebook. Admittedly, I've been goaded into responding to accuracy of Facebook memes and articles, and I had one column which wasn't friendly to either presidential candidate this year, but I try not to support one side or another (I guess being centrist helps here).

This self censorship is actually an important burden. As said before, we are beholden to our readers. If we write favorably about one politician (even outside of our coverage), we can bet someone out there doubts our motives in writing regarding politicians who are members of the same or different parties. Facebook tends to bring out heated discussions with poorly considered responses, and those could really change the way people read our articles. If we ran for public office, any political coverage from then on would be questioned. If we protested with locals, we could never be trusted to fairly cover any protests ever again.

Even now, we get blamed for the opinions of our column writers, even though we have one democrat and one republican and they alternate each week. We've been blamed for letters to the editor, and even accused of writing one ourselves. Agreeing to not completely omit or edit (censor) the opinions of others gets us labeled as left or right. These are things we don't control. Can you imagine what a betrayal it would be to our readers if we were to go out and protest, run for office or constantly lambast a specific politician on Facebook?

The freedom of the press is a strange one. We have to give up other freedoms if we want it to actually mean anything, but it is important because it makes other freedoms so much more valuable.