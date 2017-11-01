November brings wintry mix with clipper system

November may blow in cold and cloudy as a Canadian clipper system brings snow followed by a snow/rain mix that could start before 4 p.m. Wind gusts may be as high as 20 mph. The National Weather Service in Duluth is forecasting rain and snow likely before 8 p.m. with a chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

In the immediate region, the winter weather advisory includes northern Aitkin County, which could experience difficult travel conditions and snow accumulations of 2-4 inches late Wednesday morning into the evening.

The bulk of the snowfall is anticipated along the North Shore and in Minnesota's Arrowhead, with up to 6 inches of snow possible in Grand Marais and 5 inches in Duluth.

Most of Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin and Mille Lacs counties are listed in the 2-inch range with potential for as much as 4 inches to the northern or northeastern portions of the counties. Todd and Wadena counties may receive 1 inch with Morrison County in the same vein, while the eastern side of the county could get up to 2 inches.

A chance of snow returns Friday with the potential for snow before 8 p.m. and then snow showers likely after 1 a.m. continuing into noon Saturday. Weather conditions may bring a mix of rain and snow Saturday afternoon before turning to snow after 4 p.m. Precipitation may continue throughout the night Saturday.

On the bright side, for those still with a few things to do in the yard and around the house before winter arrives in earnest, a warmup is in the forecast. After several days with highs in the 30s—well below the nearly 50-degree average this time of year—Sunday's forecast may include a chance of showers but also mild temperatures. The high for Sunday may reach 46 degrees. The following week has daily highs back in the mid-30s.