    Frost advisory in effect for Cass and Crow Wing Counties

    By National Weather Service Duluth / Brainerd Dispatch Today at 3:46 p.m.
    High pressure building into the Northland will lead to a frost and freeze across much of the region. As skies clear out temperatures will fall to near freezing overnight. National Weather Service, Duluth Graphic

    The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Friday.

    Clearing skies and calm winds will lead to freezing temperatures overnight.

    High pressure building into the Northland will lead to a frost and freeze across much of the region. As skies clear out temperatures will fall to near freezing overnight, which could damage any tender vegetation left outside without protection.

    LOCATION - Cass and Crow Wing counties. Also included in our local area are Hubbard, Morrison, Mille Lacs and Wadena Counties. Aitkin Co. is included in a Freeze Warning.

    TEMPERATURES - near 32 degrees.

    TIMING - Temperatures will fall to near freezing after midnight tonight until sunrise.

    IMPACTS - Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left unprotected.

    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS - A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

