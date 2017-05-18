Frost advisory in effect for Cass and Crow Wing Counties

High pressure building into the Northland will lead to a frost and freeze across much of the region. As skies clear out temperatures will fall to near freezing overnight, which could damage any tender vegetation left outside without protection.

LOCATION - Cass and Crow Wing counties. Also included in our local area are Hubbard, Morrison, Mille Lacs and Wadena Counties. Aitkin Co. is included in a Freeze Warning.

TEMPERATURES - near 32 degrees.

TIMING - Temperatures will fall to near freezing after midnight tonight until sunrise.

IMPACTS - Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS - A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.