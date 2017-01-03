Search
    Weather related school closings and late starts

    By Denton (Denny) Newman Jr. Today at 12:03 a.m.

    Area schools closed or starting late for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

    • Bemidji Schools - Delayed 2 hours

    • Blackduck Schools - Delayed 2 hours

    • Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School - Closed Today

    • Cass Lake - Bena Schools - Delayed 2 hours

    • Kelliher School - Delayed 2 hours

    • Laporte Public School - Delayed 2 hours. No Early Child Special Ed Class

    • Leech Lake Tribal College- Delayed 2 hours

    • Northland Community Schools ISD118 (Remer-Longville) - Delayed 2 hours

    • Northome School - Delayed 2 hours

