Subzero temps coming for the rest of this week

Brainerd was also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Falling snow would cause slippery roads, and snowfall rates could reduce visibility to half a mile or less, the advisory said.

Geoff Grochocinski, a meteorologist with the Duluth NWS office, said Monday's storm would come in two rounds. The first, weaker round of snowfall came earlier Monday with 1.5 to 2 inches. However, the second, stronger wave would move through Brainerd in the evening and continue at least through early morning Tuesday. It would bring the snowfall total up to 3 to 4 inches, Grochocinski said, while the far northern section of Minnesota would get a more severe storm.

What's more, the low pressure system that caused the Monday's storm will pull a blast of cold northern air behind it, Grochocinski said, bringing frigid temperatures.

"Generally, whenever get a departing low pressure system, that's going draw down northerly winds, and pull down the air from Canada," he said.

Tuesday's forecast called for a high of 16 degrees and a 20 percent chance of snow before 7 a.m., with patchy snow between noon and 5 p.m. NWS forecasted winds northwest 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The thermometer plunge begins Tuesday night, with the temperature dropping to about 2 by 5 p.m. and a nightly low near 8 below zero. The winds are expected to die down somewhat to the 10-15 mph range, but still capable of gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday was projected to see a high around 1 below, and a west wind 5 to 10 mph. That night was forecast to be mostly cloudy with a low around 15 below.

Thursday's forecast was partly sunny and cold, with a high temperature of zero, which will drop down to a low of 10 below that night.

Friday was forecast to be partly sunny with high around 4, which will plunge to a low of 11 below Friday night.

Saturday's expected high was 4, dropping down to a low of 10 below in the night.

Sunday will be the first significant respite from the subzero temperatures, with a high reaching 14 degrees.