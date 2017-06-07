Watch for Lions on Nisswa street corners June 24

The Lions will be outside the Nisswa Post Office from 8 a.m. to noon, and outside Schaefer's Foods, Holiday Station, Wendy's, The Pickle Factory and Spirits of Nisswa from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Money raised on June 24 will allow Lions to meet pressing needs in our community for eye glasses for the needy and reading machines for legally blind residents," said Terry Hansen, Nisswa Lions president.

The reading machines cost upward of $600 each.

The Nisswa Lions Club has more than 100 members and meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Nisswa Community Center. For more information or to get involved with the Nisswa Lions Club, contact Bonnie Mork at 218-963-4578.