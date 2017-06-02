Reminders - June 2, 2017
PR-B graduation
Pine River-Backus High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the high school performance gym.
Nisswa plant sale
The Nisswa Garden Club's annual spring plant sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, in the Schaefer's Foods parking lot. Rain date is June 10.
Biographical drama in Pequot
Lauren Nickisch will present her biographical drama, "Hephzibeth, Woman of Iron," for the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the Pequot Lakes High School theater.
Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older, and $10 for youth 18 and under. Visit www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.