Reminders - June 2, 2017

Nisswa plant sale

The Nisswa Garden Club's annual spring plant sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, in the Schaefer's Foods parking lot. Rain date is June 10.

Biographical drama in Pequot

Lauren Nickisch will present her biographical drama, "Hephzibeth, Woman of Iron," for the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the Pequot Lakes High School theater.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older, and $10 for youth 18 and under. Visit www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.