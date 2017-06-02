Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Reminders - June 2, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:30 a.m.

    PR-B graduation

    Pine River-Backus High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the high school performance gym.

    Nisswa plant sale

    The Nisswa Garden Club's annual spring plant sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, in the Schaefer's Foods parking lot. Rain date is June 10.

    Biographical drama in Pequot

    Lauren Nickisch will present her biographical drama, "Hephzibeth, Woman of Iron," for the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the Pequot Lakes High School theater.

    Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older, and $10 for youth 18 and under. Visit www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

    Explore related topics:NewsUpcoming EventsPR-B graduationNisswa Garden ClubNisswalauren NickischHephzibethPequot Lakes
    Advertisement