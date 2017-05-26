Pine River Chamber to host summer scavenger hunt
The Pine River Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a PIne River scavenger hunt throughout the summer.
Those who participate will be given a list of scavenger hunt items located in and around Pine River. They will need to use their cell phones or digital cameras to take a photo of 12 listed items and check them off a list.
When they bring the list and their pictures to the Chamber Information Center they will be given a free souvenir Pine River Chamber keychain and will be entered into a drawing for a flat screen TV. The drawing will be held during Pine River Heritage Days Sept. 9-10.
One entry will be allowed per person. Anyone can enter free of charge.
Scavenger hunt lists are available at the PIne River Information Center. Call 218-587-4000 for information.