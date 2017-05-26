Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Pine River Chamber to host summer scavenger hunt

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 7:30 a.m.

    The Pine River Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a PIne River scavenger hunt throughout the summer.

    Those who participate will be given a list of scavenger hunt items located in and around Pine River. They will need to use their cell phones or digital cameras to take a photo of 12 listed items and check them off a list.

    When they bring the list and their pictures to the Chamber Information Center they will be given a free souvenir Pine River Chamber keychain and will be entered into a drawing for a flat screen TV. The drawing will be held during Pine River Heritage Days Sept. 9-10.

    One entry will be allowed per person. Anyone can enter free of charge.

    Scavenger hunt lists are available at the PIne River Information Center. Call 218-587-4000 for information.

    Explore related topics:NewsUpcoming EventsPine River Chamber of CommercePine RiverScavenger huntflat screen televisionPine River Chamber Information Center
    Advertisement