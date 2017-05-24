Young Performers Day Camp offered in Pequot Lakes

Cost is $100, which includes T-shirt and snacks every day and a pizza party lunch Saturday, June 24. Registration is due by Friday, June 2.

The camp offers kids not only the opportunity to perform in a group, but also to perform a solo act under the guidance of instructors. Creative, imaginative young people who like to have fun are encouraged to consider this camp. No performing experience is necessary.

Theater education can address skills that benefit children's education and youth development in five general areas: physical development/kinesthetic skills, artistic development /drama and theater skills, mental development/thinking skills, personal development/intrapersonal skills, and social development/interpersonal skills.

Sessions will include acting, singing, dancing, theater games, clowning, character development and improvisation games. Participants will be divided into two groups with the older youth writing their own short play. All costumes, music and props are provided.

This camp offers four full, fast-paced days that conclude with a free family and friends performance the last day of camp along with refreshments served afterward.

Youth in grades 1-8 (2016-17 school year) may register through the Pequot Lakes Community Education office, online or call 218-568-9200. Registration is limited to 30.